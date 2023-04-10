Nashville Sounds Settle For Series Split With Sunday Loss in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The Nashville Sounds fell behind early and failed to put together a rally, taking a 6-1 loss to the Memphis Redbirds on Sunday afternoon at AutoZone Park. Nashville splits the six-game set with Memphis after coming up short in the series finale.

The Sounds return to First Horizon Park to begin a six-game homestand with the Norfolk Tides on Tuesday, April 11. Right-hander Caleb Boushley (0-0, 1.42) will start for Nashville. Norfolk’s starter is to be determined. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

Post-Game Notes

Keston Hiura has hit safely in six of his first seven games of the season with two homers, five RBI and three walks in 23 at-bats.

Blake Perkins (0-for-3, BB, 2 K) extended his on-base streak to six games with a walk in the sixth.

Memphis became the first Sounds opponent to steal six bases in a game since New Orleans swiped six bases on July 26, 2019 (Eddy Alvarez stole one of those six for the then Baby Cakes).

