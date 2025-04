Nashville Sounds Set Franchise Record with Seven Home Runs

The Nashville Sounds defeated Charlotte 14-11 Sunday, hitting a franchise-record seven home runs. Jorge Alfaro and Andruw Monasterio each homered twice, while Anthony Seigler, Ernesto Martinez Jr., and Daz Cameron also went deep.

Nashville jumped to a 12-1 lead before Charlotte rallied with seven runs between the 4th-6th innings. Alfaro drove in five runs, while Cameron collected four RBI for the second straight game.

The teams combined for 13 home runs and used 12 pitchers in the series finale. Nashville returns home Tuesday to begin a six-game series against Durham.

