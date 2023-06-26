Nashville Sounds Secure Series Split with 3-2 Victory Over Tides

NASHVILLE – The Nashville Sounds (40-34) held off multiple late Norfolk rallies to secure a 3-2 triumph over the Tides (48-26) on a scorching Sunday afternoon at First Horizon Park. The win finished off a 12-game homestand in which Nashville went 9-3, including a series split against Norfolk, and locked up a 40-34 record in the season’s first half.

The Sounds will enjoy two days of vacation before heading to Memphis to start the second half of the International League season on Wednesday, June 28. Starters for the Sounds and Redbirds are to be determined. The first pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. central time from AutoZone Park.

Post-Game Notes

Rehabbing Milwaukee Brewers right-hander Jason Alexander went 4.2 innings in his start, allowing one unearned run on four hits and striking out three.

Brice Turang extended his hitting streak to 12 games. He’s batting .283 (13-for-46) with seven runs, four doubles, three homers and 15 RBI during the streak, which began on June 13.

VanMeter hit homers in consecutive games for the first time since June 8 & 10, 2021 with Triple-A Reno. The last time the infielder homered three times in two games (or less) was April 29, 2019 with Louisville – he hit all three homers in one game at Toledo.

The benches cleared in the bottom of the sixth inning after Patrick Dorrian was hit by a pitch from Norfolk southpaw Darwinzon Hernandez. Dorrian, Hernandez and Nashville catcher Payton Henry were all ejected by home plate umpire Austin Jones.

The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. Season ticket memberships for the 2023 season are on sale now. For more information call 615-690-4487 or e-mail tickets@nashvillesounds.com.

Source: Nashville Sounds

MORE SPORTS NEWS