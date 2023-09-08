Nashville Sounds Score Seven Late Runs to Beat Memphis

NASHVILLE – The Nashville Sounds (72-61, 32-27) celebrated manager Rick Sweet’s 71st birthday with an improbable win, erasing a six-run deficit over the final three innings to steal a 7-6 win over the Memphis Redbirds (64-71, 25-25) on Thursday night at First Horizon Park. Monte Harrison’s single capped off the comeback, delivering Nashville’s 11th walk-off victory of the season.

The Sounds managed just one hit through the first six innings, but the bats came alive with eight knocks in the final three frames. Harrison led the team with three hits and two runs. Toro’s three-RBI triple was his only hit and kept his on-base streak alive, now at 26 games. Roller reached base four times with three walks and a single.

Post-Game Notes

Abraham Toro extended his on-base streak to 26 games with a three-run triple. He is hitting .375 (39-for-104) with 20 runs, 14 doubles, a triple, three homers and 21 RBI during the streak dating back to July 9.

Tonight’s win was Rick Sweet’s 310 th as manager of the Nashville Sounds, putting him alone in second place on the Sounds all-time managerial wins list. He passed Rick Reineke, who had 309 wins from 1993-96.

as manager of the Nashville Sounds, putting him alone in second place on the Sounds all-time managerial wins list. He passed Rick Reineke, who had 309 wins from 1993-96. Robert Gasser struck out five over 4.2 four-run (3 ER) innings in tonight’s start. He has 160 strikeouts this season, the most at the Triple-A level in the fifth most by a Sounds pitcher in a single-season all-time.

Tonight’s six-run comeback was the largest of the season and first time the Sounds erased a 6+ run deficit and won since overcoming a seven-run hole on July 17, 2022, also vs. Memphis.

The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. Single-game tickets for the rest of the 2023 season are on sale now. For more information call 615-690-4487 or e-mail tickets@nashvillesounds.com.

Source: Nashville Sounds

MORE SPORTS NEWS