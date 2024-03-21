Nashville Sounds Radio Broadcasts to Continue With Cromwell Media Nashville

NASHVILLE – March 21, 2024 – The Nashville Sounds Baseball Club and Cromwell Media Nashville announced today a multi-year extension as the team’s flagship radio partner. All 150 Sounds games again this season will be available for fans via both terrestrial radio and streaming.

94.9 The Fan, a sister station of 102.5/106.3 The Game, will carry a vast majority of the Nashville Sounds games. 94.9 The Fan is also available throughout the Middle Tennessee AM channel 830. Games airing on 94.9 The Fan will also stream on The Fan Nashville app. Select games will air on 102.5/106.3 The Game and The Game Nashville app, and on 93.3 Classic Hits and the 93.3 Classic Hits app.

“We’re very excited to keep Sounds baseball on 94.9 The Fan,” said Sounds General Manager and Chief Operating Officer Adam English. “It’s been a successful three seasons with our friends at Cromwell and we look forward to bringing Sounds baseball over the airways to fans in Middle Tennessee in the years to come.”

Jeff Hem will handle the play-by-play duties for all broadcasts in his 12th season as the “Voice of the Sounds.” Hem’s broadcasts will begin 15 minutes before the scheduled first pitch with a pre-game show and conclude with a 15-minute post-game show.

“I love Sounds baseball and recognize how special they are to Nashville,” said Director of Operations and Sports Programming Chase McCabe. “It was a priority for our Owner Bud Walters, General Manager Shawn Fort and me to keep the Sounds in the Cromwell family. I’m excited that we’re able to continue such a fantastic partnership!”

In addition to the 94.9 The Fan, 102.5/106.3 The Game and 93.3 Classic Hits airwaves and app, all game broadcasts are also available on www.nashvillesounds.com and the MiLB First Pitch app.

Fans can also watch all 150 Sounds games through MiLB.TV (subscription required) or for free through the Bally Live app.

The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. The 2024 home opener against the St. Paul Saints is Tuesday, April 2. Single-game tickets are on sale now. For more information call 615-690-4487 or e-mail [email protected].

Source: Nashville Sounds

More Sports News ​