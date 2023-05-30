Nashville Sounds Lose 14-9 to Iowa

NASHVILLE – The Nashville Sounds (25-25) held on through the first six innings but came apart late in a 14-9 defeat to the Iowa Cubs (29-19) on Sunday afternoon at a sold-out First Horizon Park. A season-high 11,444 fans were in attendance in the loss, the team’s third consecutive sellout.

The Sounds will kick off a two-week road trip on Tuesday when they travel to Charlotte. Pedro Fernandez (2-2, 2.97) gets the ball for the series opener, with the Knights’ starter still TBD. First pitch is scheduled for 5:05 p.m. CDT at Truist Field.

Post-Game Notes

Alex Jackson knocked three hits today, his first three-hit game since July 17, 2021. He knocked a trio of doubles for Gwinnett in their contest at Charlotte and drove in four.

The Sounds sold out First Horizon Park again tonight, the team’s third consecutive sellout. It is the sixth time the Sounds have sold out three consecutive games, previously happening on June 13-15, 2019.

Rehabbing Milwaukee Brewers Luke Voit and Luis Urias combined for six hits (three apiece), two doubles and four RBI today. Voit knocked in three runs for the second time in three games while Urias picked up his first hits of the season.

After going 0-for-7 in his first three rehab games, Voit has hit .350 (7-for-20) with four extra-base hits and eight RBI over his last five games.

The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. Season ticket memberships for the 2023 season are on sale now. For more information call 615-690-4487 or e-mail tickets@nashvillesounds.com.

Source: Nashville Sounds

MORE SPORTS NEWS