Nashville Sounds Holding Their Ground in Competitive IL West

The Nashville Sounds, Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers, are holding their ground in the International League West with a 7-7 record. Despite their .500 winning percentage, the Sounds boast an impressive +13 run differential, suggesting they may be better than their record indicates.
Nashville has been dominant at First Horizon Park (9-5) but struggles on the road (2-3). After winning six of seven games earlier in the season, the Sounds are now riding a four-game losing streak as they prepare to face Charlotte on April 15th.
International League West Standings
|Team
|Affiliate
|W-L
|PCT
|GB
|Last 10
|STRK
|RS
|RA
|DIFF
|Home
|Away
|vs >.500
|Next Game
|Columbus
|CLE
|9-4
|.692
|–
|7-3
|L1
|65
|48
|+17
|8-5
|4-1
|5-3
|Apr 15 vs. LOU
|Iowa
|CHC
|8-5
|.615
|1.0
|6-4
|W3
|61
|42
|+19
|9-4
|1-1
|7-4
|Apr 15 vs. STP
|Memphis
|STL
|7-6
|.538
|2.0
|6-4
|W1
|69
|62
|+7
|7-6
|4-0
|3-6
|Apr 15 vs. JAX
|Louisville
|CIN
|8-7
|.533
|2.0
|5-5
|L1
|78
|75
|+3
|8-7
|5-4
|3-3
|Apr 15 @ COL
|Nashville
|MIL
|7-7
|.500
|2.5
|6-4
|L4
|57
|44
|+13
|9-5
|2-3
|7-7
|Apr 15 @ CLT
|Gwinnett
|ATL
|7-7
|.500
|2.5
|6-4
|W1
|62
|74
|-12
|6-8
|3-2
|4-5
|Apr 15 vs. LHV
|Omaha
|KC
|7-7
|.500
|2.5
|5-5
|W2
|73
|72
|+1
|7-7
|3-3
|4-4
|Apr 15 vs. NOR
|Indianapolis
|PIT
|5-7
|.417
|3.5
|5-5
|W1
|39
|60
|-21
|4-8
|2-3
|3-4
|Apr 15 vs. TOL
|St. Paul
|MIN
|5-7
|.417
|3.5
|3-7
|L2
|51
|44
|+7
|7-5
|4-3
|1-4
|Apr 15 @ IOW
|Toledo
|DET
|4-11
|.267
|6.0
|3-7
|L3
|54
|86
|-32
|4-11
|3-6
|1-5
|Apr 15 @ IND
The Columbus Clippers currently lead the division with a 9-4 record (.692), but with five teams sitting at or near .500, the race remains wide open as the season approaches its quarter mark.
