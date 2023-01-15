Nashville Sounds Foundation Now Accepting Scholarship Applications

The program, which began in 2016, has awarded $70,000 in scholarships and is designed to assist deserving Nashville and Middle Tennessee students in paying for college tuition during their freshman year.

“The Nashville Sounds Foundation is grateful to support Middle Tennessee area students in their pursuit of higher education for the eighth straight year,” said Nashville Sounds General Manager Adam English. “We’re extremely thankful for our fans whose support through fundraising efforts and donations makes this scholarship program possible.”

Interested seniors must complete the application process at www.nashvillesounds.com/community/scholarship. The process includes submitting a 500-or-less word essay on mental health and bodily nutrition in the workplace.

In addition to the essay, each submission must include at least two letters of recommendation from a teacher and/or coach and an official high school transcript. The scholarship will be awarded based on the culmination of the student’s schoolwork, extracurricular activities and involvement in the community.

Each winner will receive tickets to a select 2023 Nashville Sounds game and will be recognized during a pre-game ceremony. The deadline to be considered for the 2023 scholarships is Friday, February 17. Scholarship winners will be notified no later than March 27.