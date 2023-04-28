Nashville Sounds Fall to Storm Chasers 2-1 Thursday

NASHVILLE – The Nashville Sounds (12-11) were unable to pull off the comeback on a rainy Thursday night at First Horizon Park as they lost their first game of the series to the Omaha Storm Chasers by a 2-1 final.

After a 44-minute rain delay before the first pitch, the Sounds fell behind in the second inning after a solo shot by the Storm Chasers. Omaha went ahead 2-0 in the fourth inning but were kept quiet the rest of the way.

The loss was no fault of the Sounds bullpen who worked another fantastic night in relief. Luis Contreras struck out a couple in his 1.1 innings of work. Clayton Andrews and J.C. Mejia also struck out a pair, respectively, before Thyago Vieira pitched a scoreless ninth in his Sounds debut.

Janson Junk (2-1) took his first loss of the season despite a solid outing. The right-hander held the Storm Chasers to five hits and two runs while striking out three over 5.0 innings.

Bolt totaled two hits and the only RBI of the night for Nashville. Monasterio reached base multiple times via walk. Harrison stole two bases and then scored for the team’s only run on the night.

Right-hander Adrian Houser (0-1, 1.86) will make his fourth MLB rehab start for the Sounds tomorrow. Left-hander Drew Parrish (1-0, 2.40) gets the start for Omaha. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. CDT from First Horizon Park.

Post-Game Notes

Abraham Toro extended his hitting streak to 12 games and his on-base streak to 17 games with a single in the seventh. Toro is batting .362 (17-for-47) with five runs, five doubles and 10 RBI during the hitting streak.

Jon Singleton (0-for-3) extended his on-base streak to 18 games with a walk in the fourth. During the on-base streak, Singleton has walked 14 times over the past 11 games, including 10 of those 11.

Despite taking the loss, Janson Junk’s ERA only rose from 0.57 to 1.31 (20.2 IP/3 ER).

The Sounds hold the second-best bullpen ERA in the International League at 3.05, trailing only Memphis’ 2.55 ERA mark.

The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. Season ticket memberships for the 2023 season are on sale now. For more information call 615-690-4487 or e-mail tickets@nashvillesounds.com.

Source: Nashville Sounds

MORE SPORTS NEWS