Nashville Sounds Fall to Gwinnett in Series Opener

After taking an early lead and later rallying to tie the game, the Nashville Sounds (34-30) ultimately fell to the Gwinnett Stripers (30-34) in the series opener, losing 13-9 on Tuesday night at Coolray Field.

Despite being outhit 15-12, the Sounds drew nine walks, with Freddy Zamora walking three times from the ninth spot in the batting order. Black, Capra, Collins, Clarke, and Haase each contributed two hits.

Source: Nashville Sounds

