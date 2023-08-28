Nashville Sounds Fall to Gwinnett 7-4 Sunday

Lawrenceville, Ga. – The weekend woes continued for the Nashville Sounds (68-56, 28-22) on Sunday afternoon as a tightly contested game got away from them late in a 7-4 defeat to the Gwinnett Stripers (57-67, 24-25) at Coolray Field.

Post-Game Notes

The Sounds have faltered on the weekends this season. The club is 52-29 (.642) on weekdays and 16-27 (.372) on Saturdays and Sundays.

Rehabbing Milwaukee Brewer Jesse Winker was back in the lineup today, drawing three walks on a 0-for-2 day. That is a season high for the outfielder and matches a career high he has set 17 times. Winker has a .455 OBP in five games on his current rehab assignment with Nashville.

Keston Hiura extended his hitting streak to 12 games and his on-base streak to 22 games with his two-run single in the fifth. He is batting .341 (30-for-88) over the on-base streak with four doubles, seven homers, 26 RBI and a 1.017 OPS.

Tyler Black continues to find his way on base, reaching in each of his 18 contests with Nashville. He is batting .254 (17-for-67) with seven extra-base hits, 16 runs and more walks than strikeouts (14/10).

Caleb Boushley made his first appearance out of the bullpen in his Nashville career. His previous bullpen appearance came on July 27, 2021 with Triple-A El Paso vs. Albuquerque.

Source: Nashville Sounds

