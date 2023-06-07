Nashville Sounds Erupt for 11 Runs in Win Over the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp

In a thrilling baseball showdown at 121 Financial Ballpark in Jacksonville, Florida, the Nashville Sounds clashed with the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp in an action-packed game. The Sounds came into the game with a record of 29-28, hungry for a victory, while the Jumbo Shrimp were looking to turn their season around, standing at 24-33.

The game kicked off with the Sounds making an early statement as Michael Reed launched a powerful home run in the third inning, giving Nashville a 2-0 lead. Starting pitcher Eric Lauer showed great form in his rehab assignment, striking out four batters in his first two innings. However, the Jumbo Shrimp fought back fiercely in the third inning, capitalizing on their opportunities with multiple plate appearances, hits, and walks. They managed to score four runs, forcing Lauer out of the game.

With the score tied at 4-4 in the sixth inning, the Sounds’ offense came to life. Eddy Alvarez and Payton Henry delivered clutch hits, driving in runs and leveling the playing field. The game remained deadlocked until the eighth inning, when Nashville exploded with an offensive onslaught. Cam Devanney’s double gave them the lead, and Henry continued his impressive performance with another hit, adding an insurance run. Roman Quinn and Reed joined forces to deliver four more runs, putting the game out of reach for the Jumbo Shrimp.

Not content with their commanding lead, the Sounds added another run in the ninth inning, further solidifying their dominance. The bullpen took over, with reliever Alex Claudio shutting down any hopes of a late Jacksonville comeback. Five Nashville relievers combined to retire an impressive 15 consecutive Jumbo Shrimp hitters from the fourth inning until the final out, showcasing their pitching prowess and securing an 11-4 victory for the Sounds.

It was a night of offensive fireworks for Nashville, with Reed’s home run and Henry’s remarkable four-hit performance stealing the show. Devanney and Alvarez also played pivotal roles, each hitting two doubles, while Noah Campbell had a memorable game with two hits of his own. The entire Nashville lineup contributed, as every batter recorded a hit in the team’s impressive victory.

With this win, the Nashville Sounds improved their record to 30-28, continuing their pursuit of success in the season. The Jumbo Shrimp, on the other hand, faced another setback and now stand at 24-34, searching for answers to turn their fortunes around.

Post-Game Notes

Their six-run eighth is tied for the highest-scoring single inning by the Sounds this season. They had previously plated six in the first inning of the second game of a May 7 twin bill at St. Paul.

Reed’s four RBI night was his first since July 14, 2019, when he drove in four for Double-A Amarillo in a game at Frisco.

Payton Henry knocked four hits for the second time in two weeks. He previously went 4-for-4 on May 26 vs. Iowa. The backstop is batting .333 (31-for-93) this season and has eight multi-hit performances in 24 games.

Cam Devanney extended his on-base streak to 11 games with his go-ahead double in the eighth inning. Over the span, which dates back to May 17, Devanney is batting .325 (13-for-40) with seven runs, seven doubles, five RBI and an .864 OPS.

Rehabbing Brewers Eric Lauer and J.B. Bukauskas both appeared tonight. Lauer tossed 2.2 innings, allowing four runs (2 ER) on four hits, two walks and five strikeouts. Bukauskas pitched a clean sixth, striking out one.

Source: Nashville Sounds

