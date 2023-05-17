Nashville Sounds Drop Series Opener to Durham Bulls

Durham, N.C. – The Nashville Sounds (20-19) had a rough go of it on Tuesday night, taking a 7-2 loss to the Durham Bulls at Durham Bulls Athletic Park in the first game of the six-game set.

Durham Bulls starter and rehabbing Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Tyler Glasnow set the tone early. The fireballer dominated the Sounds hitters, striking out nine over 4.0 scoreless innings in his third rehab start of the season.

The Sounds will try and even things up in game two of the six-game series today. Right-hander Pedro Fernandez (1-1, 2.63) is the scheduled starter for Nashville. Right-hander Taj Bradley (1-3, 11.25) will start for the Bulls. First pitch is scheduled for 5:35 p.m. CDT at Durham Bulls Athletic Park.

Post-Game Notes

Abraham Toro’s on-base streak came to an end tonight. In his now extinct 31-game on-base streak, Toro hit .310 (35-for-113) with nine runs, 11 doubles, 15 RBI and three stolen bases. It remains the longest on-base streak by any player in the league this season.

Blake Perkins has hit safely in each of his last six games. Over the span, Perkins is batting .429 (12-for-28) with five runs, five doubles, two triples and three RBI.

Dating back to last year’s International League Championship Game, the Sounds have been outscored by the Durham Bulls 20-2 in their past two meetings.

Source: Nashville Sounds

