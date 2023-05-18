Nashville Sounds Drop Game Two Against Durham Bulls

Durham, N.C. – The Nashville Sounds (20-20) had a forgettable Wednesday night, dropping game two of their series against the Durham Bulls 4-0 at Durham Bulls Athletic Park. The club slips to .500 with their second shutout loss of the season.

Patrick Dorrian picked up the Sounds’ sole hit, lining a single to right field in the second inning. Jon Singleton was the only Nashville player to reach multiple times, drawing three walks.

The Sounds will try to get back on the right track in game three tonight. Starters for both teams are TBD. The first pitch is scheduled for 5:35 p.m. CDT at Durham Bulls Athletic Park.

Post-Game Notes

Blake Perkins’ 12-game on-base streak came to an end with a 0-for-4 night. Brian Navarreto extended his on-base streak to 11 games when he was hit by a pitch in the ninth inning.

Jon Singleton drew three walks tonight. It’s the sixth game this season that he’s walked multiple times. He’s taken ball four in 21 of his 36 games.

Tyson Miller lowered his Triple-A ERA to 1.45 (18.2 IP/3 ER). He’s struck out 18 hitters this season, with nine coming in his last 6.0 innings.

Before tonight, the last time the Sounds picked up just one total base in a nine-inning game was April 8, 2012 at New Orleans. Those Sounds needed just the one, winning 1-0.

