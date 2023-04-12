Nashville Sounds Defeat Tides in 11-Inning Walk-Off Win

The Nashville Sounds secured a remarkable comeback victory over the Norfolk Tides with an 8-5 triumph in 11 innings on Tuesday night.

The Sounds found themselves down by five runs early, but they managed to launch four home runs to tie the game, and ultimately win it in a walk-off fashion thanks to Alex Jackson’s three-run homer.

However, the team’s bullpen played an equally important role in the victory, with Tyson Miller, Alex Claudio, Jake Cousins, Lucas Erceg, and Clayton Andrews combining to pitch nine scoreless innings. They held the Tides to a single run in the second inning before shutting them out for the rest of the game.

Nashville’s left-hander Robert Gasser (0-0, 0.00) will start game two of the series against the Tides on Wednesday night at 6:35 p.m. at First Horizon Park, with Norfolk’s right-hander Chris Vallimont (0-0, 0.00) taking the mound.

Post-Game Notes

Lucas Erceg has yet to give up a hit over four appearances and 7.0 innings in relief this season (4 BB, 9 K, 0.57 WHIP).

Keston Hiura has hit safely in seven of eight games. He’s 9-for-28 (.321) with 3 HR, 7 RBI and a 1.049 OPS.

Alex Jackson is batting .308 (8-for-26) through seven games. Three of those eight hits have been home runs.

Despite pitching the most innings, Sounds relievers have the lowest ERA at 1.93 (56.0 IP/12 ER) in the International League.

Caleb Boushley (L, 0.1 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 1 BB) lasted just one out and seven batters, the shortest start of his professional career.

SOURCE: MILB