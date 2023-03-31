Nashville Sounds Announce “Know Before You Go” Reminders For 2023 Season

NASHVILLE – The Nashville Sounds Baseball Club has announced the following ballpark guidelines ahead of its home opener on Friday, March 31 at 6:35 p.m. against the Louisville Bats (Cincinnati Reds).

Digital Tickets – All tickets to First Horizon Park will be delivered digitally. Fans must use the digital tickets on their mobile phone for entry into the ballpark. Your ticket barcode includes technology to protect it, so you will not be able to use screenshots of your tickets to enter the park.

Clear Bag Policy – One clear bag permitted per person – either a one-gallon Ziploc-style bag or a 12”x12”x6” clear plastic, vinyl, or PVC bag – plus a small clutch/purse no larger than 5”x9”x2” in size. Exceptions will be made for medically necessary items and/or diaper bags after proper inspection and screening.

Ballpark Entry Screening – Prior to entering the ballpark, fans have their bags checked, if applicable, and walk through a metal detector. If the device detects something, the fan will be checked with a hand-held wand, with further security follow-up, if needed. After clearing the bag check and a form of metal detection, fans will then scan their ticket for entry.

Cashless Facility – First Horizon Park is 100% cashless for the 2023 season. This includes the Ticket Office, all concession stands, The Band Box and the Nashville Sounds Pro Shop. In addition to credit and debit, Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay are accepted at all concession stands except The Band Box and Spirited Hive 4-Top Tables.

Concessions – First Horizon Park has three main concessions stands (Music City Grill, Sulphur Dell Slices, and Hot or Not Chicken) located on the main concourse, each with a unique menu. One additional stand is located beyond the right field bar, known as The Band Box. The concourse also features multiple concessions and beer portables.

Parking – There are approximately 6,000 parking spaces within a half-mile walk from First Horizon Park. Free and paid parking are available within the area. Fans are encouraged to park at the State Parking Garage located on Harrison Street between Rep. John Lewis Way North and 4th Avenue North. This garage accommodates up to 1,000 vehicles and carries a fee to park. The garage is not available Monday through Friday before 5:30 p.m.

All First Horizon Park policies are subject to change at the discretion of the Nashville Sounds at any time.

The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. Season ticket memberships for the 2023 season are on sale now. Opening Day is scheduled for Friday, March 31 at 6:35 p.m. For more information call 615-690-4487 or e-mail tickets@nashvillesounds.com.