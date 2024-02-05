Nashville Sounds Announce 2024 Promotions Schedule

NASHVILLE – The Nashville Sounds announced the full promotions schedule for the 2024 season at First Horizon Park. The 75-game home slate includes a record 31 giveaway dates, 15 postgame fireworks shows, and many different theme and specialty nights.

Single-game tickets will be available for purchase beginning Saturday, February 3 at 10:00 a.m. at the First Horizon Park ticket office, online, or by phone at 615-690-HITS, ext. 2. For the complete list of giveaways and theme nights, click here.

Opening Day is Tuesday, April 2 at 6:35 p.m. when the Sounds host the St. Paul Saints (Minnesota Twins). Opening Day includes the 2024 Schedule Cling Giveaway and postgame fireworks presented by FOX 17 News. The schedule cling giveaway will continue into the second game of the season on Wednesday, April 3. The opening homestand will include our first theme night, Peaked in College Night, complete with a Pat Summit UT Jersey Giveaway presented by First Horizon on Saturday, April 6. Silver Sounds Night begins the next homestand on April 16.

The second homestand brings Dancing with the Sounds Night on Wednesday, April 17. The first 1,000 fans will receive a Booster Squishmallow Giveaway presented by First Horizon. The month concludes with Combine Night featuring a Nashville Brewskis Football Jersey Giveaway on April 20 and Peanut Free Night presented by Allergy, Asthma and Sinus Center on April 30.

Things get spooky to begin the month of May with Halfway to Halloween on May 1. Expect plenty of candy and a Sounds 40oz Tumbler Giveaway presented by First Horizon. The first Sunday giveaway comes on May 5 with Mini Safe Giveaway presented by First Horizon, coinciding with Booster’s Birthday. Memorial Day weekend is full of theme nights and giveaways, such as Mental Health Awareness Night on May 24, a Gender Reveal Party with a Hit City Hat Giveaway presented by Advance Financial on May 25 and our first Copa de la Diversión, where the Sounds will become the Vihuelas de Nashville, on May 26.

June is peak giveaway season in Hit City. Fans can get their swag on with a Pit Viper Sunglasses Giveaway on June 5. Then, the first Dolly/Reba ’24 T-Shirt Giveaway comes along with Pride Night on June 8. Then with our Juneteenth Celebration on June 19, fans can grab a Henry Kimbro Elite Giants Bobblehead Giveaway presented by Farm Bureau Health Plans. The month and first half of the season concludes when the Sounds transform into the Nashville Hot Chickens as part of Hot Chicken Weekend on June 22 and 23.

July begins with fireworks, hot dogs and baseball on Independence Day. Then Hit City turns back the clock on Decades Night 1.0: A Tribute to the 1980s, with a Decades Shirt Giveaway on July 6. The Sounds return the following week with Women in Sports Night on July 10, celebrating with our second Pat Summit UT Jersey Giveaway presented by First Horizon. Margaritaville Night is July 13 as we pay tribute to all things Jimmy Buffett and giveaway a Margaritaville Sun Hat presented by First Horizon.

The first Vihuelas de Nashville giveaway comes on Wednesday, July 24 with a Reversible Jersey Giveaway presented by Vanderbilt Health. Then, the schedule rolls into August with Cheerio’s Third Birthday Celebration on August 6, Decades Night 2.0: A Tribute to the 2000s on August 7 and The Nine Weekend on August 9 and 10. AUG-Tober Fest returns on August 22 as the Sounds will become the Nashville Brewskis for the evening. Star Wars Night follows with the first 2,000 fans receiving a Light Saber on August 23.

The Sounds complete their home schedule with back-to-back homestands in September. Fantasy Football Draft Night comes on September 3, with the second Brewskis Football Jersey Giveaway. Our first Harry Potter Night is on Saturday, September 7, along with the second Sounds 40oz Tumbler Giveaway presented by First Horizon. First Responders Night is on September 11 with a Johnny/George ’24 T-Shirt Giveaway before the year concludes with Fan Appreciation Weekend. Fans can plan for next season with a 2025 Schedule Cling Giveaway presented by FOX 17 News on September 14 and 15.

The complete list of weekly promotions for the 2024 season at First Horizon Park are below.

Tito’s Tail Waggin’ Tuesdays (11): First Horizon Park’s most pup-ular promotion returns in 2024. Bring your favorite four-legged friend to the game on Tuesdays (except Opening Night) when First Horizon Park opens its doggie doors to Nashville’s pups and their masters. Tickets start at $30 ($25 for owners; $5 for dog) with all dog ticket proceeds from each Tuesday game benefitting a local nonprofit organization. All dog owners will need to sign a waiver and present proof of updated rabies vaccination for their dog prior to entering the ballpark.

Winning Wednesdays and Kroger Wednesdays (12): When the Sounds win, the fans win on Winning Wednesday. Come out to the ballpark on Wednesdays for your chance to win several different prizes, including a postgame trip around the bases (available to all fans) after a Sounds victory. The first 500 fans to the ballpark are invited to play Music Bingo throughout the game and turn in their winning board for various prizes from local businesses. Fans can also win with Kroger on Wednesdays and pick up four (4) Select Section tickets, four (4) hot dogs and four (4) fountain sodas for just $44. Kroger Wednesday tickets must be purchased at the Nashville Sounds Ticket Office by showing proof of the Kroger mobile app.

Throwback Thursdays (12): We’re turning back the clock as Budweiser presents Throwback Thursdays when the Sounds wear their 1978 uniforms to commemorate the team’s original uniform style (except July 4). Fans can purchase fountain soda and Budweiser products at a discounted rate.

FOX 17 News Fireworks Fridays (13): End your week watching the Nashville sky light up with postgame firework shows every Friday night game, presented by FOX17 News.

Hit City Saturdays (13): The roar of the crowd at First Horizon Park gets loudest on Saturday. Make the ballpark the place to be in Nashville with the variety of entertainment options in The Band Box. Be sure to arrive as gates open for live music under the guitar scoreboard.

Sunday Family Fun Days (12): Join the Sounds for Sunday Family Fun Days where kids can take part in pregame autographs with select Sounds players and postgame Kids Run the Bases, presented by First Horizon.

Seniors and Military families can enjoy a $2.00 discount on single-game ticket prices at First Horizon Park. The offer is valid for any Reserved Section seat – subject to availability. Offer valid for up to four (4) tickets per I.D. (Seniors 55 +, government-issued military I.D. required at ticket office; no phone orders).

The 2024 promotions schedule is subject to change.

The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. The 2024 home opener against the St. Paul Saints is Tuesday, April 2. Season ticket memberships are available now. For more information call 615-690-4487 or e-mail tickets@nashvillesounds.com.

Source: Sounds