Nashville Sounds Announce 2023 Schedule

The Nashville Sounds Baseball Club announced its 2023 schedule, complete with home and away dates for the 150-game campaign.

For the second consecutive season, the Sounds will begin the season at home with Opening Day at First Horizon Park slated for Friday, March 31 against the Louisville Bats (Cincinnati Reds). The home opener is part of a season-opening three-game homestand.

“As a successful 2022 season at First Horizon Park comes down the final stretch, we are excited to announce the 2023 schedule,” said Sounds General Manager and Chief Operating Officer Adam English. “We look forward to building an exciting and welcoming promotions schedule over the next few months to match our 75-game home schedule.”

A printable version of the 2023 schedule can be found here.

Following the opening homestand against Triple-A Louisville, the Sounds depart for their first road trip April 4-9 against the Memphis Redbirds (St. Louis Cardinals).

The Sounds will host 12 homestands to make up the 75-game home schedule at First Horizon Park. Two opponents return to Nashville for the first time since the 2019 season – the Omaha Storm Chasers (Kansas City Royals) from April 25-30 and the Iowa Cubs (Chicago Cubs) from May 23-28.

Three opponents visit First Horizon Park multiple times in 2023, including the Norfolk Tides (Baltimore Orioles) from April 11-16 and June 20-25, Gwinnett Stripers (Atlanta Braves) from May 9-14 and June 13-18 and the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (Miami Marlins) from July 18-23 and September 19-24.

Other opponents set to play at First Horizon Park include the Columbus Clippers (Cleveland Guardians), Durham Bulls (Tampa Bay Rays), Charlotte Knights (Chicago White Sox) and Memphis Redbirds.

Once again in 2023, the Sounds will have off every Monday, with one exception on Monday, July 3 when the Sounds play in Memphis against the Redbirds.