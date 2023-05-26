Nashville Sounds Allows 17 Hits in 12-5 Defeat to I-Cubs

NASHVILLE – Luke Voit, Jon Singleton and Alex Jackson each hit a home run on the night, but the Nashville Sounds (24-23) were pummeled 12-5 by the Iowa Cubs on Thursday night at First Horizon Park.

As a whole, the Sounds pitching staff had a night to forget, with all three hurlers being charged for at least a couple of earned runs. Robert Gasser (2-1) took the loss, allowing 10 hits and seven runs (5 ER) in 4.0 innings in the start. Ryan Middendorf was charged with two runs (all earned) in his two innings on the mound, while Robert Stock gave up three scores over the final three innings.

Left-hander Thomas Pannone (1-0, 2.66) will get the ball for Nashville tomorrow. Iowa’s starter is still to be determined. The first pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. CDT from First Horizon Park.

Post-Game Notes

Iowa’s 17 hits are the most by a Sounds opponent this season. The last time the Sounds gave up 17 or more hits was on July 16, 2022, vs. Memphis in a 10-0 loss (18 hits).

Luke Voit crushed his first homer on rehab in his fifth game. He is batting .143 (2-for-14) with four runs, a homer, two RBI and seven walks.

Luis Urías went 0-for-5 in his second game on rehab. He’s now 0-for-9 to start the rehab stint.

Robert Gasser’s 10 hits allowed were the most allowed by a Sounds starter this season. It was also the second time Gasser has allowed 10 hits in a start (September 8, 2022, vs. Memphis).

The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. Season ticket memberships for the 2023 season are on sale now. For more information call 615-690-4487 or e-mail tickets@nashvillesounds.com.

Source: Nashville Sounds

