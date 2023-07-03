Nashville Soccer Club Wins with 2-0 Victory over D.C. United



NASHVILLE, Tenn. (July 1, 2023) – Nashville Soccer Club (11W-5L-5D, 38 pts.) secured its sixth consecutive home victory on Saturday night in front of a sellout crowd of 30,109 fans at GEODIS Park. The Boys in Gold fought to a 2-0 win over D.C. United after winger Randall Leal scored his first brace of the season.

Leal opened the scoreboard in the 18th minute after Hany Mukhtar delivered a perfect ball over the top of the D.C. United backline. Leal corralled the pass and was left one-on-one with the D.C. United keeper. The Costa Rican flicked the ball around the keeper and collected his own pass to score the first goal [WATCH HERE].

The second goal from Leal came in a forceful way in the 37th minute as Leal forcefully regained possession outside the box and after a couple of dribbles delivered a rocket in the back of the net to secure the insurance goal [WATCH HERE].

The Castle Is Rocking: Nashville SC tied its club record for home wins in a season, registering its eighth regular season victory at GEODIS Park. The Boys in Gold will have six more opportunities to break the record this season and are now unbeaten in its last eight home matches (6W-0L-2D).

Lovely From Leal: With his brace, Randall Leal tied his career-high for goals scored in a match (also on Oct. 27, 2021 at CIN). Ten of Leal’s 17 career MLS goals have come in Music City.

Dominating D.C. United: With the victory, Nashville SC remains unbeaten against D.C. United all-time improving its record to 4W-0L-2D and out-scoring D.C. 12-4.

Off To The Windy City: Nashville SC will hit the road next week to take on Chicago Fire FC at Soldier Field on Saturday, July 8. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. CT and can be seen on MLS Season Pass in the Apple TV app and heard on 104.5 The Zone.

Source: Nashville SC

