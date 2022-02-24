Nashville Soccer Club Unveils Brand New Uniforms

Nashville Soccer Club announced today the launch of the “Homecoming Kit”, its second-ever Major League Soccer primary jersey. The 2022/23 primary kit, which pays homage to the new Nashville SC Stadium, will be available for purchase on Feb. 18 at the Nashville SC’s Homecoming Happy Hour, presented by Renasant Bank, at Diskin Cider.

Named the Homecoming Kit, the electric gold jersey is a celebration of Nashville SC’s 30,000 seat stadium, the largest soccer specific stadium in the United States and Canada, and the passion of its fans. The new Nashville dedicated jersey will make its home debut on May 1 when the Boys in Gold host the Philadelphia Union on ESPN and ESPN Deportes.

The Homecoming Kit brings a vibrant electric gold color to the pitch and features a new innovative design with side panels containing the signature Nashville SC “N” monogram and the soundwaves representing the rhythm and theme of Nashville SC in Music City.

The Nashville SC Stadium art rendering is featured in the jock tag located on the bottom left of the front of the Homecoming Kit. The design displays the Northeast Corner Entrance of the Nashville SC Stadium which leads to the club’s iconic “N” sign that is set to greet fans as they enter.

On the back of each neck, above players name and numbers the Homecoming Kit displays the latitude and longitude coordinates to the center circle at the Nashville SC Stadium. The iconic “N” appears once again as it serves to separate the two coordinates.

The front of the Homecoming Kit features Nashville SC’s official jersey partner Renasant Bank with the partner’s logo across the chest, as well as Nashville SC’s crest located on the heart of the jersey. Also returning as official jersey partner in 2022, Hyundai will feature on the right sleeve.

Starting with a special Homecoming Happy Hour, presented by Renasant Bank, at Diskin Cider on Friday night from 5 to 9 p.m. CT, the Homecoming Kit will be available for purchase via the Nashville SC Merchandise Trucks throughout the weekend.

The first 250 fans to purchase the Homecoming Kit through the Nashville SC Team Store (both at an in-person activation and the mobile shop), will receive a gift from Renasant Bank, while the first 500 fans to purchase the jersey will receive an exclusive homecoming patch.

For more information on the Homecoming Kit design, and the merchandise tour please visit NashvilleSC.com/Homecoming. Please note, these specials are not available through the official MLS Store or other retailers.