Nashville Soccer Club Unveils ‘615’ Primary Jersey for 2024 and 2025 Seasons

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Feb. 17, 2024) – Nashville Soccer Club unveiled today its new ‘615’ jersey, the club’s primary kit for the 2024 and 2025 seasons, during an event at GEODIS Park. The third primary jersey in team history celebrates both the individuality of Nashville SC fans and the communities the Boys in Gold call home, including 35 neighborhood and Middle Tennessee-specific jersey patches designed in partnership with local artist Cymone Wilder.

The jersey features a 615-emblazoned back collar and ‘Nashville’ wordmark “jock tag” on the jersey’s bottom left front. In a departure from the previous primary club jersey that was solid Electric Gold, the new iteration also features a solid Acoustic Blue stripe across the chest along with solid Acoustic Blue sleeve cuffs and piping. Additionally, the Boys in Gold will wear new Acoustic Blue shorts with the ‘615’ jersey for a majority of matches this season.

The patches, which represent the homes of 84 percent of Nashville SC’s 24,000 season ticket members, are available for purchase and will be worn on the field by Nashville SC players on opening day Sunday, Feb. 25 at GEODIS Park. The game worn jerseys from opening day’s ‘615 Match’ will be auctioned off later this year to benefit the Nashville SC Community Fund.

Nashville SC has been active in localities across Music City and the mid-state region that have been home to numerous community initiatives, including the Books Brothers Literacy Program, Grassroots Soccer, Impact Soccer, Kickstart to Reading, the Latino Essay Awards, Metro Social Services Toy Drive, M.N.P.S. P.L.A.Y.S., the Road to Opening Match Tree Planting project, and multiple mini pitches for kids to participate in the sport.

The club’s official banking partner, Renasant, returns for a fifth season as the team’s official jersey sponsor, with its wordmark proudly displayed directly below the new solid Acoustic Blue chest stripe. The Hyundai Motor Company returns for a fourth season as the team’s primary sleeve partner.

The new ‘615’ jersey and 35 patches are available for sale online at NashvilleSC.com and at the club’s team store located at GEODIS Park. The week of February 19, 2024, the NSC Mobile Store will be visiting neighborhoods across Music City to provide fans and residents with additional purchase opportunities (more info here). Limited tickets remain for the 2024 MLS Season Opener at GEODIS Park on Sunday, Feb. 25 at 4 p.m. CT against the New York Red Bulls and can be purchased here.

List of 35 neighborhood and Middle Tennessee-specific jersey patches:

Antioch

Belle Meade

Bellevue

Berry Hill

Bordeaux

Brentwood

Clarksville

Donelson

Downtown

East Nashville

Edgehill

Franklin

Gallatin

Germantown

Green Hills

Hendersonville

Hermitage

Hillsboro Village

Lebanon

Madison

Melrose

Mt. Juliet

Murfreesboro

Nolensville

North Nashville

Old Hickory

Smyrna

South Nashville

Spring Hill

Sylvan Park

The Gulch

The Nations

Wedgewood-Houston

West End

12 South

Source: Nashville SC

