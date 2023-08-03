Nashville Soccer Club Trades Ján Greguš to Minnesota United FC

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Aug. 3, 2023) – Nashville Soccer Club announced today it has traded midfielder Ján Greguš to his former club, Minnesota United FC, in exchange for $75,000 in 2024 General Allocation Money and Minnesota’s natural pick in the second round of the 2024 MLS SuperDraft.

Greguš, 34, joined Nashville SC in March 2023 as a free agent who had previously played for the San Jose Earthquakes (2022) and Minnesota United (2019-’21). While with Nashville SC, the Slovakian midfielder participated in 15 games, starting in one.

Nashville SC continues its run in the Leagues Cup 2023 when they travel to FC Cincinnati in the Round of 32 on Friday, Aug. 4 at 7 p.m. CT. Fans can follow the action on the MLS Season Pass on Apple TV app.

Transaction: Nashville Soccer Club trades midfielder Ján Greguš to Minnesota United FC in exchange for $75,000 in 2024 General Allocation Money and Minnesota’s natural second round pick in the 2024 MLS SuperDraft

Source: Nashville SC

MORE SPORTS NEWS