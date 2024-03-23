Nashville Soccer Club to Host Mazatlán FC

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (March 18, 2024) – Nashville Soccer Club announced today ticketing information for its Leagues Cup 2024 East Region Group Stage schedule, presented by Coors Light. The second edition of the official Concacaf competition will see the Boys in Gold host LIGA MX side Mazatlán FC at GEODIS Park on Wednesday, July 31 at 8 p.m. CT and visit MLS side New England Revolution on Tuesday, Aug. 6 at 6:30 p.m. CT.

Season Ticket Members will receive an email early this week with individual Leagues Cup 2024 ticketing information. Season Ticket Members and Next Act Members will have access to a special pre-sale offering additional Group Stage tickets on Wednesday, March 20 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. CT. Tickets for the general public will go on sale starting at 2 p.m. CT on Wednesday, March 20. All ticket information can be found here.

Taking place between July 26 and Aug. 25, 2024, the champion, second and third place finishers of Leagues Cup 2024 will again qualify for the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup. Last year, Nashville SC reached the inaugural Leagues Cup Final, earning the club’s first-ever berth in the Concacaf Champions Cup this season.

Leagues Cup 2024 features a new tiered ranking system based on 2023 Supporter’s Shield standings for MLS clubs and 2023 Clausura and Apertura tournament results for LIGA MX clubs, as well as a new, two region East and West group format.

Participating clubs have been placed into three tiers based on points earned in the 34 regular season matches prior to this season for MLS teams and 34 cumulative matches in 2023 Clausura and Apertura tournament play for LIGA MX teams (1-15, 16-30, 31-45), comprising 15 three-club groups with one club from each tier.

To better regionalize travel for clubs, the 2024 edition of Leagues Cup will be played in just two regions, East and West, with seven groups in the East and eight in the West.

Nashville SC, which is 17th overall in the new Leagues Cup ranking system after finishing with 49 points during the 2023 regular season, is in tier two of Group 5 in the East Region, along with the New England Revolution (8th overall; tier one) and Mazatlán FC (43rd overall; tier three). MLS side Atlanta United, which finished with 51 points in 2023, claimed the final tier one spot at 15th. As the tier-two, 17th ranked club, The Boys in Gold will host one of the team’s two Group Stage matches (vs. Mazatlán FC) and play the other on the road (at New England).

Like Leagues Cup 2023, the reigning MLS Cup and LIGA MX champions (Columbus Crew and Club América) will receive a bye to the Round of 32 and are not included in the Leagues Cup 2024 rankings, tiers, or Group Stage play.

Nashville SC and every other tiered team will play two matches in the Group Stage, with the top two teams from each group, as determined by points, advancing to the Knockout Stage Round of 32 beginning Aug. 7. No matches in the Leagues Cup Group Stage will end in a tie. If a match is tied after 90 minutes, it will proceed to a penalty shootout. Beginning with the Round of 32, Leagues Cup 2024 matches become fixed bracket, single elimination contests.

The Boys in Gold own a 2W-1L-3D record versus the New England Revolution in MLS play. The last time the two teams met, Nashville SC earned a 3-2 victory at GEODIS Park on Oct. 14, 2023. Nashville SC will face LIGA MX squad Mazatlán FC for the first time. During Leagues Cup 2023, the Boys in Gold went 1W-1L-1D against LIGA MX teams, including wins over Club América in penalty kicks (6-5) and a 2-0 victory over CF Monterrey that sent Nashville SC to the first-ever Leagues Cup Final.

A full breakdown of Nashville SC’s Leagues Cup 2024 Group Stage matches is below:

DATE MATCHUP VENUE “>Wednesday, July 31 “> “>Nashville SC vs. Mazatl á n FC GEODIS Park “>Tuesday, Aug. 6 “> “>Nashville SC at New England Revolution Gilette Stadium

The official Leagues Cup 2024 bracket can be downloaded here.

The knockout stage dates are as follows:

Round of 32: Aug. 7-9

Round of 16: Aug. 12-13

Quarterfinals: Aug. 16-17

Semifinals: Aug. 20 or 21

Final/Third Place: Aug. 25

For more information regarding Leagues Cup, visit https://www.leaguescup.com/.