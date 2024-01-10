Nashville Soccer Club Single-Game Tickets Now on Sale

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Jan. 8, 2024) – Nashville Soccer Club announced today that 2024 MLS Regular Season single-game tickets will go on sale for the general public at 10 a.m. CT on Wednesday, Jan. 10. Current Season Ticket Members and Next Act Members will have access to an exclusive 24-hour sale window starting at 10 a.m. CT tomorrow, Tuesday, Jan. 9. For more ticket information, please visit NashvilleSC.com.

As the team competes in its fifth MLS season, Nashville SC also announced today the themes for select 2024 MLS matches at GEODIS Park. These theme nights are representative of the community the Boys in Gold call home as well as the League’s commitment to positively impact the communities where we live and play our games.

The Boys in Gold will kick off the 2024 MLS Regular Season with their Opening Night at GEODIS Park at 4 p.m. CT on Sunday, Feb. 25 against the New York Red Bulls and then continue with a series of nights that include Women’s History Month, Greener Goals, Active Duty and Veterans Appreciation and others to follow. This season, Fan Appreciation Night will come in the penultimate match of the year when Nashville SC faces rival FC Cincinnati at 7:30 p.m. CT on Saturday, Sep. 21.

In addition to theme nights, each match features nine different musical acts across GEODIS Park including the National Anthem and the anticipated Guitar Riff prior to kickoff, as well as a Hero of the Match that highlights the positive impacts of Middle Tennessee residents, a Military Salute that recognizes service members from our community, and Section 615, which designates seats to people and groups doing positive work in and around Nashville.

Sunday, Feb. 25 vs. the New York Red Bulls at 4 p.m.

Sunday, March 10 vs. LA Galaxy at 2:00 p.m.

Saturday, April 27 vs. San Jose Earthquakes at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 18 vs. Atlanta United FC at 12:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 1 vs. New England Revolution at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 22 vs. New York City FC at 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, July 17 vs. Orlando City SC at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 24 vs. Austin FC at 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 18 vs. Chicago Fire FC at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 21 vs. FC Cincinnati at 7:30 p.m.

