Nashville Soccer Club Signs English Premier League Striker Sam Surridge as Designated Player

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (July 25, 2023) – Nashville Soccer Club announced today the signing of English forward, Sam Surridge, as the club’s third Designated Player through 2026 with an option for the 2027 season. Surridge, who will be available for selection upon receipt of his P-1 Visa, joins Hany Mukhtar and Walker Zimmerman in the DP category from English Premier League side Nottingham Forest.

“Sam is an athletic striker who is clinical around the goal,” General Manager Mike Jacobs said. “He fits our club DNA and has proven his ability to influence winning with his integral role in Nottingham Forest gaining promotion to the Premier League in 2022. We are excited about this next chapter of his career here in Nashville.”

The 24-year-old arrives in Nashville after making his mark in the EFL Championship, England’s second division, where his seven goals from the second half of his debut season were crucial in Forest’s return to the Premier League for the first time in 23 years.

Born in Slough, Berkshire, England, Surridge began his soccer journey with local club Bournemouth Sports before joining AFC Bournemouth’s academy at age 14. He quickly progressed through the ranks, demonstrating his scoring prowess with the youth team and gaining valuable experience on loan at Poole Town and Yeovil Town, where he scored 10 goals in 53 appearances in the 2017/18 season.

Surridge went on to make a significant impact in League Two during a loan spell with Oldham Athletic in the 2018/19 season, scoring 12 goals in 20 appearances, and earning a League Two Player of the Month award. He made his Premier League debut with Bournemouth in February 2019 and was recognized as the club’s Under-21 Player of the Year.

His development continued with a successful loan spell at Swansea City in the Championship for the 2019/20 season, where he scored seven goals in 23 appearances, before moving to Stoke City in August 2021. Surridge had a promising start at Stoke, scoring on his debut, and eventually moving to Nottingham Forest in January 2022.

Internationally, Surridge received his first call-up to the England U21 squad on Oct. 11, 2019, scoring a goal in his debut during a 2–2 draw against Slovenia.

Surridge will be officially introduced to the fans on Thursday, July 27 when the Boys in Gold host Toluca as part of their final Leagues Cup 2023 match of the Central 4 group. Following a 2-1 kickoff victory over the Colorado Rapids in Leagues Cup 2023, Nashville SC will advance and host the Round of 32 at GEODIS Park with a win or a tie and shootout win on Thursday. Tickets are available at www.NashvilleSC.com/Tickets.

Transaction: Nashville SC signs forward Sam Surridge as third Designated Player through 2026 with an option for the 2027 season

SAM SURRIDGE

Position: Forward

Height: 6’3”

Weight: 170

Birthdate: July 28, 1998

Age: 24

Birthplace: Slough, England

Nationality: England

Last club: Nottingham Forest

Source: Nashville SC

