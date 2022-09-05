Nashville Soccer Club Sets New Record with Four Consecutive Victories in 3-0 Shutout Win Over Austin FC

From Nashville SC Communications

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Sept. 3, 2022) – Nashville Soccer Club earned a convincing 3-0 victory over Austin FC at GEODIS Park as MVP frontrunner Hany Mukhtar out-dueled Austin FC with two goals. The Nashville SC defense held Austin scoreless for the first time since May 8 as United States centerback Walker Zimmerman got the scoring starting with a goal in the opening minutes of the second half.

Hany Mukhtar Is The MVP: For the second time this week, MVP chants filled GEODIS Park as Mukhtar notched his second multi-goal game in a week with a two-goal performance tonight. The Golden Boot leader finished the week with five goals in two games, and 21 total. His 32 goal contributions this season are the most of any player in MLS. Mukhtar has now scored multiple goals in six games this season, the most of any player in MLS.

New Record For Consecutive Wins: Nashville SC made history tonight winning its fourth consecutive match, the longest streak in club history. Nashville’s previous record was three wins in a row set from Aug. 28-Sept. 11, 2021.

200 For Dan Lovitz: Nashville SC Defender Dan Lovitz made his 200th career MLS regular season appearance tonight. Lovitz recorded an assist on the game-winning goal marking two assists in his last three starts for the Boys in Gold.

Thor’s Hammer: Zimmerman scored his third goal of the season, the game-winner for Nashville off a corner from Dan Lovitz. Zimmerman has scored 21 goals in his MLS career, 20 have come off of a set piece (13 corners and 7 freekicks).

Next Match: Nashville SC will return to MLS action at 2:30 p.m. CT on Saturday at GEODIS Park in a matinee contest against the LA Galaxy on Univision and TUDN.

Match Timeline

NSH 49’: Dan Lovitz delivers a corner that finds a leaping Walker Zimmerman who heads home the opening goal with ferocity

NSH 82’: Hany Mukhtar receives a pass from Alex Muyl and cuts through the Austin FC defense

NSH 90’: Shaq Moore runs down the flank with possession and sets up Hany Mukhtar brilliantly across the face of goal

Notes:

Nashville SC:

is now fourth in the Western Conference (12W-9L-9D; 45 pts.)

has scored three or more goals in four consecutive matches, outscoring its opponents 14-1 in the last four matches

had a higher expected goals average than Austin FC (1.85-0.93)

has held opponents to lower than a 1.00 expected goals in four consecutive matches

out-shot Austin FC 15-10

has never lost to Austin FC (2W-0L-0D)

will go for the season sweep of Austin FC on Sept. 17

is unbeaten this season when scoring the first goal of the match 11W-0L-7D

is 29W-4L-12D when scoring the first goal all-time

is 19W-1L-0D all-time when scoring three goals or more in a match

Shaq Moore has recorded assists in back-to-back matches

Dax McCarty appeared in his 435th MLS match tonight

Hany Mukhtar:

has contributed to at least one goal in nine straight home matches

has scored in at least eight of the last nine home matches

is the team leader in goals (21) and assists (11) and leads all of MLS in combined goals and assists and goals scored

has contributed to at least one goal in 15 of his last 18 MLS appearances

led the team in chances created (7) and expected goals (0.81)

has been involved in over half of Nashville SC’s regular season goals in club history (68 of 127). He is the all-time leader in club history in goals (41) and assists (27)

Walker Zimmerman scored his third goal of the season as he led the team in completed passes (48)

Box Score:

Nashville SC (12W-9L-9D, 45 pts.) vs. Austin FC (15W-8L-6D, 51 pts.)

September 3, 2022 – GEODIS Park

Final Score

NSH: 3

ATX: 0

Scoring Summary

NSH: Walker Zimmerman (Dan Lovitz) 49’

NSH: Hany Mukhtar (Alex Muyl) 82’

NSH: Hany Mukhtar (Shaq Moore & Dax McCarty) 90+1’

Discipline

ATX: Diego Fagundez (dissent) 39’

ATX: Julio Cascante (caution) 54’

ATX: Nick Lima (caution) 75’

NSH: Hany Mukhtar (caution) 83’

ATX: Moussa Djitte (caution) 90+3’

ATX: Moussa Djitte (ejection) 90+4’

Lineups

NSH: Joe Willis; Daniel Lovitz, Dave Romney, Shaq Moore, Walker Zimmerman, Dax McCarty (C), Hany Mukhtar, Jacob Shaffelburg (Luke Haakenson 73’), Alex Muyl (Jack Maher 87’), Sean Davis (Aníbal Godoy 73’), CJ Sapong (Teal Bunbury 78’)

Unused Substitutes: Ethan Zubak, Eric Miller, Taylor Washington, Tah Brian Anunga, Elliot Panicco

ATX: Brad Stuver; Ruben Gabrielsen, Jon Gallagher, Julio Cascante, Zan Kolmanic (Nick Lima 55’); Dani Pereira, Sebastian Driussi (C), Owen Wolff (Alex Ring 54’); Danny Hoesen (Moussa Djitte 65’), Ethan Finlay (Emiliano Rigoni 65’), Diego Fagundez (Felipe 78’)

Unused Substitutes: Jhohan Romana, Jhojan Valencia, Hector Jimenez, Andrew Tarbell

Referee: Nima Saghafi

AR1: Jason White

AR2: Kevin Lock

4th Official: Elton Garcia

VAR: Drew Fischer

AVAR: Craig Lowry

Attendance: 25,293

Weather: Rainy, 75 degrees