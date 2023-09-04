Nashville Soccer Club Secures a Home Draw Against Charlotte FC



NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Sept. 2, 2023)– Nashville Soccer Club brought Charlotte FC to a 1-1 draw at GEODIS Park following injury time goals from both sides. Hany Mukhtar netted the leveling goal for Nashville SC as he buried a penalty kick in the 98th minute to secure his top position in the MLS Golden Boot race.

Mukhtar Magic: Hany Mukhtar is responsible for all four of Nashville SC’s goals against Charlotte FC in series history. Mukhtar has converted three penalties among his four goals against the Carolina side, two of them being the game-winning penalty goals in injury time.

Late goals: Nashville SC’s leveling goal tonight marked its latest opening goal of the season, and its latest goal scored in MLS regular season. Nashville SC’s previous latest goal scored came in the 97th minute on May 28 against Columbus Crew, also off the boot of Hany Mukhtar.

International break: Nashville SC’s next match will come 18 days from today, when the Boys in Gold travel to Sporting Kansas City on Sept. 20. Randall Leal and Aníbal Godoy will go on international duty as they represent Costa Rica for its upcoming friendly against Saudi Arabia on Friday, Sept. 8, and Panama for its Concacaf Nations League matches on Thursday, Sept. 7 and Sunday, Sept. 10, respectively.

Source: Nashville SC

