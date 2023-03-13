Nashville Soccer Club Remains Unbeaten in 2023 with 2-0 Victory over Cf Montréal

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (March 11, 2023) – Nashville Soccer Club remains unbeaten in 2023 with a 2-0 victory over CF Montréal on a rainy night at GEODIS Park. Jacob Shaffelburg opened the scoreboard in the first half while defender Taylor Washington scored his first career MLS goal off a volley in the box in the second half to secure the win.

Best Start In Club History: Nashville SC improved to 2W-0L-1D, 7 pts. with the win, marking the best start to a season through three matches in club history.

Joe Makes History: Goalkeeper Joe Willis made MLS history on Saturday night becoming the seventh goalkeeper in league history to keep three consecutive clean sheets to start a MLS season. Willis has recorded four consecutive regular season shutouts dating back to last season.

Heroic Hany: In his first start of the season after gaining fitness from an injury, the league’s MVP Hany Mukhtar recorded the game-winning assist on Shaffelburg’s goal. Mukhtar has been involved in over half of Nashville SC’s regular season goals in club history (72 of 134)

Next Match: Nashville SC will take on the New England Revolution next Saturday, March 18 at Gillette Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CT and will be televised on the MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV App, and available on radio at 104.5 The Zone.

Match Timeline

NSH 37’: Hany Mukhtar dribbles through the midfield bringing CF Montréal defenders towards him, Mukhtar dishes a pass to Shaffelburg who drills home the opening goal

NSH: 89’: Off a cross from Shaq Moore, Taylor Washington delivers a one-timer cutting across the box and straight to the back of the net.

Box Score:

Nashville SC (2W-0L-1D, 7 pts.) vs. CF Montréal (0W-3L-0D, 0 pts.)

March 11, 2023 – GEODIS Park

Final Score

NSH: 2

MTL: 0

Scoring Summary

NSH: Jacob Shaffelburg (Hany Mukhtar) 37’

NSH: Taylor Washington (Shaq Moore & Alex Muyl) 89’

Discipline

MTL: Victor Wanyama (caution) 34’

NSH: Taylor Washington (caution) 67’