Nashville Soccer Club Releases the Man in Black Collector’s Box

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (May 31, 2023) – On the 52nd anniversary of the release of Johnny Cash’s Man in Black album, Nashville Soccer Club, in partnership with The estate of Johnny Cash, Sandbox Succession, and Wasserman Music, released today the Man in Black Collector’s box.

As part of a partnership designed to honor one of the most influential singer-songwriters of all time, Johnny Cash, and his life and legacy, the 1,000 premium collector’s boxes are set to go on sale worldwide at 12 noon CT today at www.NashvilleSC.com/BoxSet for $750 each.

The limited edition of this Collector’s Box welcomes fans with an LED screen of a Johnny Cash image as well as an exclusive, limited run of the Man in Black hatch show print. Also included in the premium box are an authentic Man in Black jersey with a unique moniker on the back, four custom designed metal guitar picks, a metal display all-access pass and a custom Nashville SC x Johnny Cash guitar strap.

The jersey, an all-black ensemble embellished by dark graphite and iron metallic accents includes a jocktag of Johnny Cash’s iconic photo at Folsom Prison, Cash’s autograph on the back-of-the-neck, the Nashville SC crest, and an iron metallic Renasant Bank logo as well as an adidas logo. The left sleeve celebrates the Apple and MLS partnership by featuring the Apple TV and MLS logos, and the right sleeve features the Hyundai logo.

The Man in Black Kit will be featured throughout the remainder of the 2023 and 2024 MLS seasons, as Nashville SC celebrates Cash’s life and legacy with special collaborations such as this Collector’s box set.

The collaboration was first announced on Feb. 16, 2023 as Nashville SC launched the Man in Black Kit, inspired by The Backline Supporters Collective, the club’s fans, who on Feb. 29, 2020, in the club’s inaugural match in Major League Soccer, unveiled their first ever MLS TIFO featuring the Man in Black alongside the Nashville SC logo. Inspired by that moment, Nashville SC and The estate of Johnny Cash began collaborating to tell the story of the life and legacy of Cash.

Don’t miss out, purchase your Man in Black Collector’s Box now at www.NashvilleSC.com/BoxSet.

Source: Nashville SC

