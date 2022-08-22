Nashville Soccer Club Records Highest Goal Total of the Season in 4-0 Rally Over FC Dallas

By Nashville SC Communications
Nashville Soccer Club earned a historic victory at GEODIS Park on Sunday in a 4-0 trouncing of FC Dallas. The four goals marked the highest goal total of the season for Nashville SC with Hany Mukhtar recording a brace, Jacob Shaffelburg finding the back of the net in his debut and Davey Romney capping off the scoring.
Scoring History at The Castle: Nashville SC scored four goals at GEODIS Park for the first time, while scoring the fastest goal in GEODIS Park history after Hany Mukhtar found the back of the net in the 5th minute of play.
MVP Lives in Music City: MVP Candidate Hany Mukhtar bolstered his MVP résumé with two goals and an assist in the win moving his goal contribution total to 25 this season (16 goals and nine assists), tied with Austin FC’s Sebastián Driussi for the MLS lead.
Shaffelburg Is Sensational: In his debut match for Nashville SC, winger Jacob Shaffelburg scored in the 26th minute, becoming the third player in club history to score in his debut for Nashville SC (also Walker Zimmerman 2/29/20 vs. ATL and Robert Castellanos 8/1/21 at TOR).
Career-High for Dave: Defender Dave Romney recorded his third goal of the season, setting a new career-high. Previous record was as a member of the LA Galaxy in 2017.
Match Timeline
NSH 5’: CJ Sapong redirects a pass from Shaq Moore in the box to Hany Mukhtar who bangs in his shot top bins from a tight angle near the touch line
NSH 26’: Shaffelburg collects a ball in the box from Mukhtar and delivers a powerful strike from short range that gets passed the keeper
NSH 33’: Mukhtar takes a direct free kick from beyond the 18 and delivers with a goal in the top right corner of the net
NSH 72’: Off a corner kick from Dan Lovitz, Romney heads home the fourth goal
Notes:
- Nashville SC:
- tied its largest margin of victory Sunday night; also won by four goals on 7/17/2021 vs. CHI and 9/22/2021 at MIA
- gave FC Dallas their largest defeat of the season
- scored four goals or more for the sixth time in club history
- had a higher expected goals average than Dallas (1.73-0.13)
- out-shot Dallas 18-4
- has scored in 12 consecutive matches, continuing its club record
- has outscored their opponents 23-11 in the first half of a match this season
- has recorded double digit shots in 10 of its last 11 matches
- is unbeaten this season when scoring the first goal of the match 8W-0L-7D
- is 26W-4L-12D when scoring the first goal all-time
- is unbeaten with a 6W-0L-6D record when leading at halftime this year
- is 20W-1L-8D all-time when having a lead at the half
- Sean Davis leads Nashville SC outfield players in minutes played with 2,244 this season
- Dan Lovitz recorded his 21st career assist, 10th with Nashville tonight; led the team with 67 touches Sunday night
- Shaq Moore recorded his first career MLS assist
- Hany Mukhtar:
- is the team leader in goals (16) and assists (9) and is second in MLS in goals
- has contributed to over half of the club’s goals in MLS history (61 of 117)
- has been involved in 15 goals at GEODIS Park (10 goals, 5 assists), the most involvement in home matches in MLS since GEODIS Park opened on May 1
- is the all-time leader in club history in goals (36) and assists (25)
- CJ Sapong recorded his 35th career MLS assist
- Joe Willis earned his 46th career clean sheet, 28th with Nashville
Box Score:
Nashville SC (9W-9L-9D, 36 pts.) vs. FC Dallas (11W-8L-9D, 42 pts.)
August 21, 2022 – GEODIS Park
Final Score
NSH: 4
DAL: 0
Scoring Summary
NSH: Hany Mukhtar (CJ Sapong & Shaq Moore) 5’
NSH: Jacob Shaffelburg (Hany Mukhtar) 26’
NSH: Hany Mukhtar (Unassisted) 33’
NSH: Dave Romney (Dan Lovitz) 72’
Discipline
DAL: Paxton Pomykal (caution) 31’
DAL: Sebastian Lletget (caution) 62’
DAL: Ema Twumasi (caution) 67’
Lineups
NSH: Joe Willis; Daniel Lovitz, Dave Romney, Shaq Moore (Eric Miller 50’), Walker Zimmerman, Dax McCarty (C) (Aníbal Godoy 68’), Hany Mukhtar, Jacob Shaffelburg (Alex Muyl 46’), Sean Davis (Tah Brian Anunga 84’); Randall Leal (Luke Haakenson 84’), CJ Sapong
Unused Substitutes: Jack Maher, Luke Haakenson, Taylor Washington, Ethan Zubak, Elliot Panicco
DAL: Maarten Paes; Jose Martinez, Marco Farfan, Ema Twumasi, Matt Hedges (C) (Nkosi Tafari 61’); Edwin Cerrillo (Benjamin Redžić 46’), Tsiki Ntsabeleng (Sebastian Lletget 46’), Paxton Pomykal, Paul Arriola; Alan Velasco, Franco Jara
Unused Substitutes: Jimmy Maurer, Facundo Quignon, Jader Obrian, Kalil Elmedkhar, Joshue Quinonez, Eulanio Gomes
Referee: Kevin Stott
AR1: Oscar Mitchell-Carvalho
AR2: Adam Garner
4th Official: Elvis Osmanovic
VAR: Edvin Jurisevic
AVAR: Mike Kampmeinert
Attendance: 25,571
Weather: Humid, 83 degrees