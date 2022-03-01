Nashville Soccer Club Opens Season with Shutout Victory at Seattle Sounders FC

SEATTLE, WA (Feb. 27, 2022) – Nashville Soccer Club opened its 2022 MLS campaign with a 1-0 road victory over Seattle Sounders FC on Sunday night. Midfielder Aníbal Godoy got the second half winner that made Nashville SC one of just four teams in the Western Conference to earn three points this weekend.

On the Board Early: Aníbal Godoy found the back of the net in the 80th minute for the lone goal of the night. With the victory, Nashville SC improved to a 19W-4L-5D record when scoring the first goal of a match.

Joe Says No: Joe Willis continued his 2021 form earning a clean sheet to start the 2022 season. Willis has earned 41 career shutouts, 23 of which have come with Nashville SC.

Great Start to the Road Trip: Nashville SC began its eight-match road trip with a victory that made them just the fifth team to beat Seattle Sounders FC in their home opener in 14 MLS seasons. Nashville became the only Western Conference team this weekend to earn a victory on the road.

Nashville SC will continue its eight-match road trip on Saturday, March 5 taking on Minnesota United FC. Fans can follow the action on MyTV30 and the NashvilleSC.com/Stream starting with the pregame show at 4:30 p.m. CT. They can also listen to the call via the free iHeartRADIO app by searching Nashville SC for English and on all three El Jefe stations 96.7FM, 105.3FM, and 810AM for Spanish.

Match Timeline

NSH 80’: Randall Leal dribbles on the far side through three defenders and sends a ball across the box, which Aníbal Godoy crashed to the net for the game winner.

Notes

Nashville SC:

earned its first victory on opening night in its MLS history

opened a season on the road for the first time in club history

opened a season against a Western Conference opponent

earned a shutout for the first time in a season opener

Earned their 23rd shutout in club history

has an overall road record of 10W-11L-12D

owns an overall record of 5W-3L-3D against the Western Conference

Sean Davis and Teal Bunbury made their Nashville SC debuts tonight

Aníbal Godoy registered his second career goal for Nashville, seventh overall; registered eight recoveries, two interceptions, two clearances and a block on the night

Randall Leal notched his 12th MLS assist

Captain Dax McCarty led Nashville SC in passing accuracy among qualified players with 92.3%

BOX SCORE

Nashville SC 1W-0L-0D, 3 pts. vs. Seattle Sounders FC 0W-1L-0D, 0 pts.

Final Score

NSH: 1

SEA: 0