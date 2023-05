NASHVILLE, Tenn. (May 1, 2023) – Nashville Soccer Club announced today it has mutually agreed to terminate forward Aké Loba’s contract, and he has been placed on waivers.

Nashville SC will host Chicago Fire FC at 7:30 p.m. CT on Saturday May 6. Limited tickets remain available at www.NashvilleSC.com/Tickets.

Transaction: Nashville Soccer Club has mutually agreed to terminate Aké Loba’s contract.

Source: Nashville SC

MORE SPORTS NEWS