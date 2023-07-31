Nashville Soccer Club Loans Forward Tyler Freeman to Birmingham Legion FC

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (July 29, 2023) – Nashville Soccer Club announced today the loan of Tyler Freeman to Birmingham Legion FC in the USL Championship.

Freeman, who joined Nashville SC ahead of the 2023 season, was then sent to Huntsville City FC, the club’s MLS NEXT Pro affiliate, for their inaugural season. Since making his debut with HCFC on April 9, 2023, Freeman played a total of 10 matches and 445 minutes.

The Boys in Gold are awaiting their fate in Leagues Cup 2023 competition. Following a win and a loss in their group stage matches against Colorado Rapids and Toluca, respectively, earlier this week, Nashville SC will learn about their participation in the Round of 32 following the match against Colorado and Toluca at 8:30 p.m. CT on Monday, July 31. Fans can follow the action on the MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV App.

Meanwhile Huntsville City FC will travel to New York City II tomorrow, Sunday, July 30 at 6 p.m. CT. Fans can watch the match together at the official watch party at Straight to Ale or on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app.

Transaction: Nashville SC loans Tyler Freeman to USL Championship side Birmingham Legion FC

Source: Nashville SC

