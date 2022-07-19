Nashville Soccer Club Falls by a Goal to Top Seeded LAFC

By Nashville SC Communications
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (July 17, 2022) – Nashville Soccer Club fell to current Supporters’ Shield leaders LAFC 2-1 in front of a sold-out crowd of 30,109 at GEODIS Park on Sunday night. MVP candidate Hany Mukhtar slotted home a penalty to convert Nashville SC’s goal in the 43rd minute.
City Boy, City Boy: MLS All-Star Hany Mukhtar continued his sensational form scoring in his fifth consecutive match, a new Nashville SC record. Mukhtar has now been responsible for 17 of Nashville SC’s 27 goals (12 goals and five assists).
Chances Were Created: Nashville SC had a higher expected goals total than LAFC tonight (2.01-1.57), while tying LAFC in shots with 13. The Boys in Gold finished the night with more final third entries than LAFC (55-46).
Tight Race In The West: Nashville SC owns the fifth spot in the Western Conference with a 8W-7L-6D record, 30 pts. The Boys in Gold are separated by just three points from third place.
Next Match: Nashville SC will take on FC Cincinnati on Saturday, July 23 at 6:30 p.m. CT in a road match from TQL Stadium.
Match Timeline
LAFC 27’: Cristian Arango dodges the defender in the box and finds the bottom left corner of the net
NSH 43’: Hany Mukhtar beautifully places the penalty kick scoring off the left goal post into the back of the net
LAFC 46’: After a wide left header attempt from Giorgio Chiellini, José Cifuentes nails a second effort shot
Notes
- Nashville SC:
- has scored in their last six MLS matches, the longest scoring streak this season
- converted their third penalty of the season, second by Mukhtar
- has scored 15 of their 27 goals in the first half of play
- out-shot LAFC from inside the box 9-5
- attempted 11 more crosses than LAFC (16-5)
- will face LAFC again on Decision Day on Oct. 9 at Banc of California Stadium
- has earned results in 35 of 39 matches played in Nashville in MLS competition, including playoffs
- is now 4W-2L-3D all-time record in the month of July
- Jack Maher led the team in completed passes with 66
- Dax McCarty surpassed the 34,000 minutes played mark for his MLS career (33,967)
- Hany Mukhtar:
- led all players tonight in expected goals (0.87)
- has been involved in more than half of Nashville SC’s regular season goals (53 of 105) in club history
- leads all MLS players with 45 goal contributions (28 goals, 17 assists) since 2021, which
- is four more than the next player (NYCFC’s Valentín ‘Taty’ Castellanos).
- leads MLS in shots (82) and shots on goal (47)
- CJ Sapong:
- made his 330 MLS regular season appearance
- was tied with Hany Mukhtar for the team lead in shots tonight
- Walker Zimmerman faced his former side for the first time since being traded in 2020; the All-Star led all players in touches with 87
Nashville SC (8W-7L-6D, 30 pts.) vs. LAFC (13W-4L-3D, 42 pts.)
July 17, 2022 – GEODIS Park
Final Score
NSH: 1
LAFC: 2
Scoring Summary
LAFC: Cristian Arango (Ryan Hollingshead) 27’
NSH: Hany Mukhtar (Penalty) 43’
LAFC: José Cifuentes (Unassisted) 46’
Discipline
NSH: Alex Muyl (caution) 13’
NSH: Tah Brian Anunga (caution) 18’
LAFC: Franco Escobar (caution) 73’
LAFC: Latif Blessing (caution) 83’
NSH: Randall Leal (caution) 89’
Lineups
NSH: Joe Willis, Daniel Lovitz, Jack Maher, Eric Miller, Walker Zimmerman, Dax McCarty © (Sean Davis 69’), Hany Mukhtar, Alex Muyl (Teal Bunbury 69’), Tah Brian Anunga (Luke Haakenson 81’), Randall Leal (Taylor Washington 90 +1’), CJ Sapong (Aké Loba 81’)
Unused Substitutes: Dave Romney, Ethan Zubak, Josh Bauer, Elliot Panicco
LAFC: Maxime Crepeau, Franco Escobar (Sebastien Ibeagha 84’), Jesus Murillo, Giorgio Chiellini (Eddie Segura 60’), Ryan Hollingshead, Ilie Sanchez (Latif Blessing 72’), Jose Cifuentes, Kwadwo Opoku (Ismael Tajouri-Shradi 84’), Kellyn Acosta, Cristian Arango (Gareth Bale 72’), Carlos Vela ©
Unused Substitutes: Mamadou Fall, Cal Jennings, John McCarthy
Attendance: 30,109
Weather: Humid, 89 degrees