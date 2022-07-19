Nashville Soccer Club Falls by a Goal to Top Seeded LAFC

By Nashville SC Communications

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (July 17, 2022) – Nashville Soccer Club fell to current Supporters’ Shield leaders LAFC 2-1 in front of a sold-out crowd of 30,109 at GEODIS Park on Sunday night. MVP candidate Hany Mukhtar slotted home a penalty to convert Nashville SC’s goal in the 43rd minute.

City Boy, City Boy: MLS All-Star Hany Mukhtar continued his sensational form scoring in his fifth consecutive match, a new Nashville SC record. Mukhtar has now been responsible for 17 of Nashville SC’s 27 goals (12 goals and five assists).

Chances Were Created: Nashville SC had a higher expected goals total than LAFC tonight (2.01-1.57), while tying LAFC in shots with 13. The Boys in Gold finished the night with more final third entries than LAFC (55-46).

Tight Race In The West: Nashville SC owns the fifth spot in the Western Conference with a 8W-7L-6D record, 30 pts. The Boys in Gold are separated by just three points from third place.

Next Match: Nashville SC will take on FC Cincinnati on Saturday, July 23 at 6:30 p.m. CT in a road match from TQL Stadium.

Match Timeline

LAFC 27’: Cristian Arango dodges the defender in the box and finds the bottom left corner of the net

NSH 43’: Hany Mukhtar beautifully places the penalty kick scoring off the left goal post into the back of the net

LAFC 46’: After a wide left header attempt from Giorgio Chiellini, José Cifuentes nails a second effort shot

Notes

Nashville SC:

has scored in their last six MLS matches, the longest scoring streak this season

converted their third penalty of the season, second by Mukhtar

has scored 15 of their 27 goals in the first half of play

out-shot LAFC from inside the box 9-5

attempted 11 more crosses than LAFC (16-5)

will face LAFC again on Decision Day on Oct. 9 at Banc of California Stadium

has earned results in 35 of 39 matches played in Nashville in MLS competition, including playoffs

is now 4W-2L-3D all-time record in the month of July

Jack Maher led the team in completed passes with 66

Dax McCarty surpassed the 34,000 minutes played mark for his MLS career (33,967)

Hany Mukhtar:

led all players tonight in expected goals (0.87)

has been involved in more than half of Nashville SC’s regular season goals (53 of 105) in club history

leads all MLS players with 45 goal contributions (28 goals, 17 assists) since 2021, which

is four more than the next player (NYCFC’s Valentín ‘Taty’ Castellanos).

leads MLS in shots (82) and shots on goal (47)

CJ Sapong:

made his 330 MLS regular season appearance

was tied with Hany Mukhtar for the team lead in shots tonight

Walker Zimmerman faced his former side for the first time since being traded in 2020; the All-Star led all players in touches with 87

Nashville SC (8W-7L-6D, 30 pts.) vs. LAFC (13W-4L-3D, 42 pts.)

July 17, 2022 – GEODIS Park

Final Score

NSH: 1

LAFC: 2

Scoring Summary

LAFC: Cristian Arango (Ryan Hollingshead) 27’

NSH: Hany Mukhtar (Penalty) 43’

LAFC: José Cifuentes (Unassisted) 46’

Discipline

NSH: Alex Muyl (caution) 13’

NSH: Tah Brian Anunga (caution) 18’

LAFC: Franco Escobar (caution) 73’

LAFC: Latif Blessing (caution) 83’

NSH: Randall Leal (caution) 89’

Lineups

NSH: Joe Willis, Daniel Lovitz, Jack Maher, Eric Miller, Walker Zimmerman, Dax McCarty © (Sean Davis 69’), Hany Mukhtar, Alex Muyl (Teal Bunbury 69’), Tah Brian Anunga (Luke Haakenson 81’), Randall Leal (Taylor Washington 90 +1’), CJ Sapong (Aké Loba 81’)

Unused Substitutes: Dave Romney, Ethan Zubak, Josh Bauer, Elliot Panicco

LAFC: Maxime Crepeau, Franco Escobar (Sebastien Ibeagha 84’), Jesus Murillo, Giorgio Chiellini (Eddie Segura 60’), Ryan Hollingshead, Ilie Sanchez (Latif Blessing 72’), Jose Cifuentes, Kwadwo Opoku (Ismael Tajouri-Shradi 84’), Kellyn Acosta, Cristian Arango (Gareth Bale 72’), Carlos Vela ©

Unused Substitutes: Mamadou Fall, Cal Jennings, John McCarthy

Attendance: 30,109

Weather: Humid, 89 degrees