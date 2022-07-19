Nashville Soccer Club Falls by a Goal to Top Seeded LAFC

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (July 17, 2022) – Nashville Soccer Club fell to current Supporters’ Shield leaders LAFC 2-1 in front of a sold-out crowd of 30,109 at GEODIS Park on Sunday night. MVP candidate Hany Mukhtar slotted home a penalty to convert Nashville SC’s goal in the 43rd minute.

City Boy, City Boy: MLS All-Star Hany Mukhtar continued his sensational form scoring in his fifth consecutive match, a new Nashville SC record. Mukhtar has now been responsible for 17 of Nashville SC’s 27 goals (12 goals and five assists).

Chances Were Created: Nashville SC had a higher expected goals total than LAFC tonight (2.01-1.57), while tying LAFC in shots with 13. The Boys in Gold finished the night with more final third entries than LAFC (55-46).

Tight Race In The West: Nashville SC owns the fifth spot in the Western Conference with a 8W-7L-6D record, 30 pts. The Boys in Gold are separated by just three points from third place.

Next Match: Nashville SC will take on FC Cincinnati on Saturday, July 23 at 6:30 p.m. CT in a road match from TQL Stadium.

Match Timeline

LAFC 27’: Cristian Arango dodges the defender in the box and finds the bottom left corner of the net

NSH 43’: Hany Mukhtar beautifully places the penalty kick scoring off the left goal post into the back of the net

LAFC 46’: After a wide left header attempt from Giorgio Chiellini, José Cifuentes nails a second effort shot

Notes

  • Nashville SC:
  • has scored in their last six MLS matches, the longest scoring streak this season
  • converted their third penalty of the season, second by Mukhtar
  • has scored 15 of their 27 goals in the first half of play
  • out-shot LAFC from inside the box 9-5
  • attempted 11 more crosses than LAFC (16-5)
  • will face LAFC again on Decision Day on Oct. 9 at Banc of California Stadium
  • has earned results in 35 of 39 matches played in Nashville in MLS competition, including playoffs
  • is now 4W-2L-3D all-time record in the month of July
  • Jack Maher led the team in completed passes with 66
  • Dax McCarty surpassed the 34,000 minutes played mark for his MLS career (33,967)
  • Hany Mukhtar:
  • led all players tonight in expected goals (0.87)
  • has been involved in more than half of Nashville SC’s regular season goals (53 of 105) in club history
  • leads all MLS players with 45 goal contributions (28 goals, 17 assists) since 2021, which
  • is four more than the next player (NYCFC’s Valentín ‘Taty’ Castellanos).
  • leads MLS in shots (82) and shots on goal (47)
  • CJ Sapong:
  • made his 330 MLS regular season appearance
  • was tied with Hany Mukhtar for the team lead in shots tonight
  • Walker Zimmerman faced his former side for the first time since being traded in 2020; the All-Star led all players in touches with 87

Nashville SC (8W-7L-6D, 30 pts.) vs. LAFC (13W-4L-3D, 42 pts.)

July 17, 2022 – GEODIS Park

Final Score
NSH: 1
LAFC: 2

Scoring Summary

LAFC: Cristian Arango (Ryan Hollingshead) 27’

NSH: Hany Mukhtar (Penalty) 43’

LAFC: José Cifuentes (Unassisted) 46’

Discipline

NSH: Alex Muyl (caution) 13’

NSH: Tah Brian Anunga (caution) 18’

LAFC: Franco Escobar (caution) 73’

LAFC: Latif Blessing (caution) 83’

NSH: Randall Leal (caution) 89’

Lineups
NSH: Joe Willis, Daniel Lovitz, Jack Maher, Eric Miller, Walker Zimmerman, Dax McCarty © (Sean Davis 69’), Hany Mukhtar, Alex Muyl (Teal Bunbury 69’), Tah Brian Anunga (Luke Haakenson 81’), Randall Leal (Taylor Washington 90 +1’), CJ Sapong (Aké Loba 81’)

Unused Substitutes: Dave Romney, Ethan Zubak, Josh Bauer, Elliot Panicco

LAFC: Maxime Crepeau, Franco Escobar (Sebastien Ibeagha 84’), Jesus Murillo, Giorgio Chiellini (Eddie Segura 60’), Ryan Hollingshead, Ilie Sanchez (Latif Blessing 72’), Jose Cifuentes, Kwadwo Opoku (Ismael Tajouri-Shradi 84’), Kellyn Acosta, Cristian Arango (Gareth Bale 72’), Carlos Vela ©

Unused Substitutes: Mamadou Fall, Cal Jennings, John McCarthy

Attendance: 30,109

Weather: Humid, 89 degrees

