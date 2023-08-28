Nashville Soccer Club Falls 4-0 at Atlanta United FC



ATLANTA, Ga. (Aug. 26, 2023)– Nashville Soccer Club (11W-9L-5D, 38 pts) fell 4-0 to Atlanta United FC (11W-7L-8D, 41 pts) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in its return to MLS regular season via goals from Xande Silva, Thiago Almada, Miles Robinson and Saba Lobjanidze. Nashville SC has two more opportunities to pick up points this week, with a midweek competition in Miami and a Saturday match against Charlotte FC back at GEODIS Park on Sept. 2, 2023.

Players Back: Defender Jack Maher and midfielder Aníbal Godoy returned to MLS play, registering 90 minutes on the night. While Maher was missing since suffering an injury on July 8 at Chicago Fire FC, Godoy was on international duty since June 10 at Toronto FC. Both players returned to Nashville SC’s lineups in Leagues Cup 2023.

Sam Starts: Nashville SC’s newly signed Designated Player Sam Surridge made his MLS debut as he recorded 68 minutes with his start in the match. Surridge made four appearances with one start in Nashville SC’s Leagues Cup 2023 run and recorded three goals and two assists in that tournament.

Midweek Miami: Nashville SC will continue its busy three-match week as it heads to face off against Inter Miami CF at DRV PNK Stadium on Wednesday, Aug. 30 at 6:30 p.m. CT. The match marks the second time in MLS competition the two sides have met, and the fourth across all competitions this season. The game will be broadcast on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app and on 104.5 The Zone.

Source: Nashville SC

