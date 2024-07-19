Nashville Soccer Club Falls 3-0 to Orlando City SC



NASHVILLE, Tenn. (July 17, 2024) –Nashville Soccer Club fell 3-0 to Orlando City SC at GEODIS Park Wednesday night in the club’s final home match before Leagues Cup 2024 begins on July 31st versus LIGA MX side Mazatlán F.C.

Two-fer: Nashville SC’s second-ever Homegrown player, midfielder Isaiah Jones, appeared in his second consecutive match and made his GEODIS Park debut after becoming the first NSC Homegrown to play in a Major League Soccer regular season fixture last Saturday at D.C. United.

Shaff’s back: After helping lead Canada to the third-place match in the Conmebol Copa América™ 2024, Nashville SC midfielder Jacob Shaffelburg returned to the starting XI Wednesday night, logging 87 minutes.

Next up: Nashville SC will play its final MLS match before Leagues Cup 2024 this Saturday, July 20th at the Philadelphia Union at 6:30 p.m. CT. Leagues Cup 2024 Group Stage play begins for the Boys in Gold Wednesday, July 31st at 8 p.m. CT versus Liga MX side Mazatlán F.C. at GEODIS Park in new Head Coach B.J. Callaghan’s debut, with tickets available here.

Source: Nashville SC

