Nashville Soccer Club Falls 2-1 to Inter Miami CF at GEODIS Park



NASHVILLE, Tenn. (June 29, 2024) – Nashville Soccer Club fell 2-1 to first place Inter Miami CF in front of a sellout crowd at GEODIS Park Saturday night despite a goal from Hany Mukhtar which saw the midfielder become the sixth player in Major League Soccer history to register 100 goal contributions over a four-year span.

Mukhtar magic: With his goal in the 73rd minute, Nashville SC’s all-time leading scorer and first-ever designated player Hany Mukhtar became just the sixth player in MLS history to record 100 goal contributions (59 goals, 41 assists) during a four-year span. Mukhtar leads Nashville SC this season with 12 MLS goal contributions (5 goals, 7 assists).

Three-in-a-row: Nashville SC forward Forster Ajago made his third-straight appearance Saturday night, logging an MLS career-high 23 minutes plus 10 minutes of extra time. During Ajago’s 33 minutes on the pitch, the Boys in Gold generated six scoring chances.

Shorthanded: Two Nashville SC regulars were unavailable against Miami on international duty at the Conmebol Copa América™ Group Stage: defender Shaq Moore (United States) and midfielder Jacob Shaffelburg (Canada). Shaffelburg started for Canada Saturday night, logging 65 minutes in the team’s Quarterfinal-clinching scoreless draw with Chile. Moore and the United States play again Monday, July 1 at 8 p.m. CT versus Uruguay on Fox Sports 1.

Source: Nashville SC

