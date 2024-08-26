Nashville Soccer Club Falls 2-0 to Austin FC



NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Aug. 24, 2024) – Nashville Soccer Club returned to MLS play Saturday night at GEODIS Park for the first of nine remaining regular season matches, falling 2-0 to Austin FC. The Boys in Gold will now turn their attention to Orlando City SC for next Saturday’s match in central Florida before the league pauses for the September FIFA men’s international fixture window from Sept. 2 to 10.

Music City milestones: A pair of Boys in Gold reached milestones Saturday night with midfielder Alex Muyl appearing in his 250thMajor League Soccer match and midfielder Tah Brian Anunga making his 50th MLS start.

Debut number two: Midfielder Jonathan Pérez, who debuted with the club during Leagues Cup, made his first MLS appearance with Nashville SC Saturday night when he subbed in during the 37th minute.

Ahoy, captain: Nashville SC Captain and United States international Walker Zimmerman made his return to the lineup Saturday night for the first time since July 7 at Portland after representing the United States Men’s National Team at the Paris 2024 Olympics. The defender started and logged 90 minutes plus added time.

Next up: Nashville SC will travel south to face Orlando City SC in the second and final regular season meeting between the clubs on Saturday, Aug. 31 at 6:30 p.m. CT.

Source: Nashville SC

