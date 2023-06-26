Nashville Soccer Club Falls 2-0 at Columbus Crew



Columbus, Ohio (June 24, 2023) – Nashville Soccer Club (10W-5L-5D, 35 pts.) fell to Columbus Crew (9W-6L-4D, 31 pts.) at Lower.com Field in Columbus on Saturday, marking the first time the Boys in Gold have lost consecutive road matches this season.

Missing In Action: Nashville SC competed without four regular starters, including three goal-scorers as Teal Bunbury was unable to play due to a hamstring injury while Aníbal Godoy (Panama), Fafà Picault (Haiti), and Jacob Shaffelburg (Canada) missed the match due to international duty ahead of the 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup Group Stage.

Second All-Time In League History: With his 90 minutes played tonight, Nashville SC midfielder Dax McCarty surpassed Chad Marshall (35,843) for the second most in MLS history by an outfield player. McCarty has registered 35,890 minutes in his MLS career.

Johnny Cash Kit Alert: Nashville SC wore its secondary jersey, the Man in Black Kit, for the fifth time this season, third on the road.

Back To The Castle: Nashville SC will return to GEODIS Park on Saturday, July 1 to take on D.C. United at 7:30 p.m. CT on MLS Season Pass in the Apple TV app. The Boys in Gold own a 7W-1L-2D record this season at GEODIS Park and have not lost a match in Music City since March 25.

Match Timeline:

CLB 20’: Lucas Zelarayán finds Christian Ramírez through the middle of the field approaching the box, and Ramírez fires off a shot for a goal

CLB: 90+5’: With pressure on the left side, Joe Willis comes off his line and a shot across the box is deflected off of Jack Maher and in the net for an own goal

Source: Nashville SC

