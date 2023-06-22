Nashville Soccer Club Falls 1-0 at CF Montréal



MONTRÉAL (June 21, 2023) – Nashville Soccer Club (10W-4L-5D, 35 pts.) took its first defeat since April 15 in a 1-0 loss at CF Montréal (8W-9L-1D, 25 pts.). The Boys in Gold, currently in second place in the Eastern Conference, owned a 7W-0L-3D record during an unbeaten run that started on April 22.

Defense Still Strong: After allowing just one goal against Montréal, Nashville SC continues to be the team with the lowest number of goals allowed in MLS this season (14) and has only allowed more than one goal in a contest once.

Welcome Back Walker: Defender Walker Zimmerman appeared as a second half substitution for Nashville SC in his first match since conquering the Nations League Tournament with the United States Men’s National Team.

Quick Turnaround: Nashville SC will wrap up its two-match road trip on Saturday, June 24 against Columbus Crew with the match kicking off at 6:30 p.m. CT on MLS Season Pass in the Apple TV app.

Source: Nashville SC

