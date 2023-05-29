Nashville Soccer Club Extends Wins with 3-1 Home Victory Against Columbus Crew



NASHVILLE, Tenn. (May 28, 2023)– Nashville Soccer Club extended its league unbeaten streak to seven matches after securing a 3-1 win over Columbus Crew in front of a sellout crowd of 30,109 at GEODIS Park on Sunday night. Nashville SC won its fourth home league match for the first time in club history.

Nashville SC cashed in on two corner kicks, with Fafà Picault [WATCH] and Teal Bunbury [WATCH] scoring in the second half. Hany Mukhtar sealed the deal with a goal in the 90+7th minute, the latest goal scored in club history [WATCH].

The Streak Continues: Nashville SC extends its unbeaten streak to seven consecutive league matches, owning a 5W-0L-2D record. The Boys in Gold have outscored their opponents 15-6 and haven’t allowed more than a goal per match.

Second In The Supporters Shield Race: Nashville SC improved to 8W-3L-4D with 28 points, as it stands in second place in the Supporters Shield Standings behind FC Cincinnati (33 points).

MVP-MVP: Reigning Landon Donovan MLS MVP Hany Mukhtar continues to make his case for back-to-back MVP honors after recording his league leading 16th goal contributions of the season. Mukhtar has nine goals and seven assists in 15 matches this season and has recorded 51 home goal contributions in his career.

Fafà Forza: Winger Fafà Picault scored his fourth goal of the season tonight off a corner kick from Mukhtar. Nashville SC has won every match this season in which Picault has scored. Three of his four goals have come at GEODIS Park.

Rising Up The History Books: Dax McCarty surpassed Chad Marshall for second all-time in MLS history for matches started by an outfield player at 404 starts. McCarty also surpassed Jeff Larentowicz for third all-time in minutes played 35,619.

Next Match Heading To Dallas: Nashville SC will travel to FC Dallas on Saturday, June 3 at 7:30 p.m. CT on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app.

Source: Nashville SC

