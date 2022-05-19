Nashville Soccer Club Extends Home Unbeaten Streak to 23 Matches Across All Competitions with 2-1 Win over CF Montréal

From NashvilleSC.com

Nashville Soccer Club earned a 2-1 victory against CF Montréal on Wednesday night at GEODIS Park. Alex Muyl opened the scoring for Nashville with MLS Best XI midfielder Hany Mukhtar securing the game-winner in the second half.

Nashville SC extended the club’s home unbeaten streak to 23 consecutive matches in all competitions. The Boys in Gold remain undefeated at home in 2022 with a 3W-0L-1D record in all competitions which includes the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup. Nashville SC became the seventh team in MLS history to go undefeated at home for a full season in 2021.

Nashville SC goalkeeper Joe Willis earned his third career assist tonight, second with Nashville SC, as he fed Muyl on the opening goal. In his first assist with Nashville SC, Willis assisted on Randall Leal’s goal on Aug. 28, 2021, in a 2-0 win at Atlanta United FC. He earned his first career assist as a member of Houston Dynamo FC on May 15, 2016, in a 1-0 win over Real Salt Lake.

Nashville SC owns a 3W-1L-1D record in its last five matches across all competitions. The Boys in Gold are currently in a stretch of eight matches in 28 days, including the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup competition.

Nashville SC returns to GEODIS Park on Saturday, May 21 at 6:30 p.m. CT when they take on Atlanta United FC. Saturday’s match will be broadcasted on national television via FOX and Fox Deportes. Limited tickets are available at https://www.nashvillesc.com/tickets/