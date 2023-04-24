Nashville Soccer Club Earns Home 1-1 Result Against LAFC

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (April 22, 2023) – Nashville Soccer Club earned a 1-1 result against reigning MLS Cup Champions LAFC in front of a sellout crowd of 30,109 at GEODIS Park. Hany Mukhtar scored the opening goal in the first half before LAFC found their equalizer in the 59th minute of play. Midfielder Dax McCarty recorded his 400th Major League Soccer regular season career start, as defender Josh Bauer made his MLS debut.

Most Valuable Player Strikes Again: Reigning MLS MVP Hany Mukhtar notched his third goal of the season, now scoring in three of his last four matches for the Boys in Gold. Mukhtar has been involved in 40 of Nashville’s 60 goals (26 goals + 14 assists).

Dax Reaches 400 Starts: Nashville SC midfielder Dax McCarty made his 400th career MLS regular season start. McCarty is just one of three outfield players in MLS history to start at least 400 MLS regular season matches (also Kyle Beckerman and Chad Marshall).

Point Earning Recipe: After scoring the opening goal of the match, Nashville SC has not lost in its last 32 matches when scoring the first goal of a match, a streak that dates back to Aug. 8, 2021.

Magic Of The Open Cup: Nashville SC’s next match will see the Boys in Gold take on San Antonio FC in the Third Round of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup on Wednesday, April 26 at 7:30 p.m. CT. The match will be streamed live for free on the Bleacher Report (B/R) app and B/R Football YouTube channel.

Source: Nashville SC