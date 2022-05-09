Nashville Soccer Club Earns First Win at GEODIS Park

From NashvillesSC.com

Nashville Soccer Club made history on Sunday afternoon earning the first-ever victory at GEODIS Park with a 2-0 shutout performance against Real Salt Lake. Nashville SC saw goals from Dave Romney in the 62nd minute, while CJ Sapong sealed the victory with an insurance goal in stoppage time.

Nashville SC’s win on Sunday extended the club’s home unbeaten streak to 21 consecutive matches. The Boys in Gold remain undefeated at home in 2022 with a 1W-0L-1D record after coming off a 2021 season where they became the seventh team in MLS history to go undefeated at home for a full season. Nashville’s last home defeat on Nov. 4, 2020, happened 551 days ago.

Nashville SC defender Dave Romney registered the game-winning goal for Nashville SC, securing the first win in the history of GEODIS Park. For Romney, it was his second of the season, tying a career-high also set in 2017. Romney’s goals this season have come against Sporting Kansas City and Real Salt Lake, the same two sides he scored both of his goals against in 2017.

The Boys in Gold did not allow a shot in the first half, marking the second time in club history Nashville SC did not allow a shot in a half (last came in March 8, 2020 at Portland). This marked the 16th time that Nashville SC did not allow a shot on goal in a half

Nashville SC returns to GEODIS Park this Wednesday, May 11 at 7 p.m. CT when they take on Atlanta United FC in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Round of 32. Tickets are available at https://www.nashvillesc.com/tickets/