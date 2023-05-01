Nashville Soccer Club Earns 3-1 Victory Over Rival Atlanta United FC

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (April 29, 2023) – Nashville Soccer Club earned a 3-1 victory over Major League Soccer rival Atlanta United FC on Saturday afternoon in front of 28,793 fans at GEODIS Park.

Winger Fafà Picault opened the scoring off a corner kick in the 36th minute [WATCH]. Coming into the second half, Teal Bunbury scored the insurance goal for Nashville off a rebound [WATCH] and Jacob Shaffelburg put the nail in the coffin after notching his third goal of the season in stoppage time, tying Hany Mukhtar for the team-lead [WATCH].

The Streak Continues: With the 3-1 victory today, Nashville SC has not lost to Atlanta in its last seven matches across all competitions, (4W-0L-3D), dating back to Aug. 22, 2020. Nashville has out-scored the visitors 15-9 in that span.

Mukhtar the Magnificent: Reigning MLS MVP Hany Mukhtar continued his dominance over Atlanta United FC on Saturday with a pair of assists. Mukhtar has 13 goal contributions (6 Goals + 7 Assists) in nine matches across all competitions against Atlanta and has recorded a goal or assist in seven consecutive matches against them since Sept. 12, 2020.

Spread The Wealth: Teal Bunbury scored his first goal of the season and 70th in his career. Nashville has seen 12 different goal scorers against Atlanta United FC in MLS series history (Anibaba, Badji, Bunbury, Danladi, Leal, McCarty, Mukhtar, Picault, Ríos, Sapong, Shaffelburg, Zimmerman).

Next Match: Nashville SC’s next match will see the Boys in Gold take on Chicago Fire FC at GEODIS Park on Saturday, May 6 at 7:30 p.m. CT. The match will be televised on the MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV App. Tickets are available by visiting www.NashvilleSC.com/Tickets.

Source: Nashville SC

