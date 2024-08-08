Nashville Soccer Club Earns 1-1 Draw at New England Revolution



Foxborough, Mass. (Aug. 6, 2024) – Nashville Soccer Club earned a 1-1 draw at the New England Revolution Tuesday night for the first result of new Head Coach B.J. Callaghan’s tenure as manager. Nashville SC exited this year’s Leagues Cup despite the result in New England with the Revs finishing at the top of the group after securing the extra point in the shootout (5-4).

Coach Callaghan and Nashville SC will now shift their focus to the remainder of the Major League Soccer season with 18 days to prepare for the resumption of play on Aug. 24 versus Austin FC at GEODIS Park.

Welcome to the show: Nashville SC midfielder Patrick Yazbek recorded his first goal contribution in just his second match with the club when he assisted Surridge’s tally that evened the score at one during first half added time.

Tourney time: Surridge, who debuted with Nashville SC during Leagues Cup 2023 after signing as the club’s third Designated Player, scored his team leading fourth career Leagues Cup goal when he found the back of the net during first half added time.

Jonny’s first: Mexican Under 23 international Jonathan Pérez, who was acquired on loan via trade with the LA Galaxy on July 30, made his Nashville SC debut in the 77th minute.

Next up: Nashville SC will be idle until resuming MLS play on Saturday, Aug. 24 when it hosts Austin FC at GEODIS Park at 7:30 p.m. CT. Tickets for the match, which serves as Kick Childhood Cancer Night, are available here.

Source: Nashville SC

