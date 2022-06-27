Nashville Soccer Club Claims Fifth Road Win Of The Season At D.C. United

From NashvilleSC.com

Nashville Soccer Club earned a 3-1 road victory over D.C. United on Saturday afternoon at Audi Field. Daniel Lovitz opened the scoreboard in the 6th minute with Hany Mukhtar scoring two goals in injury time before halftime and the 50th minute of the match.

Hany Mukhtar The MVP: Mukhtar registered his team leading sixth and seventh goals of the season. Per Opta, Mukhtar has been involved in 26 road goals (14 goals, 12 assists) since his MLS debut on Feb. 29, 2020, the most in MLS in that span.

Also per Opta, Mukhtar has scored multiple goals in eight regular season matches, more than any other player in the league since his MLS debut. Mukhtar’s third brace of the season today has him tied for second in MLS in games with multiple goals.

New Personal Best Randall Leal: Randall Leal returned to the Starting XI for the first time since May 8 after being sidelined to an ankle injury. Leal recorded two assists in a match for the first time in his MLS career today, being credited with an assist on both of Mukhtar’s goals.

Dominant Against D.C. United: The Boys in Gold remain undefeated against D.C. United (3W-0L-1D) after earning their first win in The District today. In the four all-time matches, Nashville SC has now outscored D.C. United 9-3.