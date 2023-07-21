Nashville Soccer Club Appoints Lindsey Paola as Chief Operating Officer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (July 19, 2023) – Nashville Soccer Club announced today the promotion of current Chief of Staff Lindsey Paola to the position of Chief Operating Officer. Lindsey will assume her new role starting on Aug. 1, as she continues to report directly to Nashville SC Chief Executive Officer and President of Huntsville City Football Club, Ian Ayre.

As the new Chief Operating Officer, Lindsey will take the reins of the day-to-day general business operations at Nashville SC, encompassing operational approvals and human resource matters. She will also play a pivotal role in leading inter-departmental projects and ensuring the development of junior staff members. Additionally, she will work closely with Ayre to develop and implement operating policies, oversee compliance with NSC, Major League Soccer, and U.S. Soccer rules, and represent the club as a public spokesperson.

“Lindsey has been an important part of the growth and success Nashville SC has experienced to date and I am certain she is going to continue to make a difference for our club as Chief Operating Officer,” said Nashville SC Lead Owner John Ingram. “Her energy, smarts, and now experience make her a terrific fit for our future.”

“In the past five years, Nashville SC has undergone significant evolution and growth, marking milestones with GEODIS Park, our Vanderbilt Health Training Center, our academy, and Huntsville City FC in MLS NEXT Pro,” said Ayre. “As we enter our next phase of development, it’s critical to adapt our operational strategies. Lindsey has been instrumental in our journey, constantly enhancing her contributions and role. Her core skills are invaluable and highly complementary to my own. As such, it’s with great pleasure that we appoint her as Chief Operating Officer. With Lindsey assuming daily operational responsibilities, I, as President & CEO of Nashville SC and Huntsville City FC, can dedicate more focus on future growth, which aligns perfectly with our long-term objectives.”

“I am thrilled and honored to be named the Chief Operating Officer of Nashville SC,” said Lindsey. “Over the past six years with the club, I’ve been fortunate to work alongside an incredibly dedicated, collaborative and talented team. Their passion and commitment to our shared goals have always inspired me. In this new role, I look forward to supporting our staff further and leveraging my experiences to foster an environment that continues to propel our club to greater heights.”

Following two seasons as the club’s Senior Director of Club Administration, Lindsey was promoted to Chief of Staff in 2019 as the club graduated its operations from the USL Championship to Major League Soccer. She currently oversees the administrative, IT, human resources, private and major events sales teams. Lindsey was also responsible for bringing the first concert, Shania Twain, to GEODIS Park as well as a variety of other non-MLS programming.

Before joining Nashville SC, Lindsey worked in the public sector and the federal government, including Frontier Communications, the United States Department of State, Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, and Noblis. She started her career on the Bush-Cheney presidential campaign and from there worked on the 55th Presidential Inaugural Committee. Lindsey then worked in the White House Office of Vice Presidential Advance and the White House Counsel’s Office during the Bush-Cheney Administration.

Lindsey holds a Bachelor’s degree in Political Communications from The George Washington University and a Master’s degree in General Psychology from The Catholic University of America.

To learn more about Lindsey's appointment and for more information regarding Nashville SC, visit www.NashvilleSC.com.

Source: Nashville SC

