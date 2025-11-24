Nashville Soccer Club Announces 2026 MLS Regular Season Schedule

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Nov. 20, 2025) – Nashville Soccer Club, in conjunction with Major League Soccer, announced today its schedule for the 2026 MLS regular season. The Boys in Gold will kick off their seventh MLS season when they host the New England Revolution at GEODIS Park on Saturday, Feb. 21 at 7:30 p.m. CT during MLS is Back Weekend and conclude its 34-match schedule on the road at FC Cincinnati during MLS Decision Day on Saturday, Nov. 7 at 3 p.m. CT. MLS will pause its regular season following fixtures on May 24 for the FIFA World Cup 26™ taking place in the United States, Canada, and Mexico and resume with matches on July 16.

Nashville SC will play seven of its first 12 2026 MLS matches on the road, including three in a row at Chicago (April 4), Charlotte (April 11), and Atlanta (April 18) before hosting four fixtures at GEODIS Park in May and July directly before and after the league’s FIFA World Cup 26™ pause (versus Los Angeles Football Club in NSC’s debut on Apple TV’s primetime Sunday Night Soccer on May 17, New York City FC on May 23, Atlanta United FC on July 17, and CF Montréal on July 22).

During the 2026 regular season, Music City soccer fans will be able to see three Western Conference opponents at GEODIS Park when Minnesota United FC (March 7), LAFC (May 17), and Sporting Kansas City (Oct. 14) visit The Castle. Nashville SC’s 2026 Western Conference road opponents include FC Dallas (Feb. 28), a rematch against its 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Final foe Austin FC (Oct. 10), and the San Jose Earthquakes (Oct. 17).

For the second straight season Nashville’s schedule includes two stretches of three straight road matches (April 4-18, Sept. 4-12).